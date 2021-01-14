Cowgirls look for big splash from returners

The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team will be bringing back a good number of players after having more than a month off since the end of the fall sports season. Players and coaches have adjusted to the circumstances being put into place, especially Head Coach Austin Imdieke.
"The effort has been there, you can tell that these girls have been itching to get back into the gym," Imdieke said.
He admitted that it was hard to tell the girls that he couldn't open the gym to shoot because of the lockdown mandate in Minnesota. He was happy that the girls were able to get together via Zoom and doing different drills and ball handling when they could.
"They came into last Monday pretty good," Imdieke said, referencing the Monday, Jan. 4 start date for practices. "Not too much rust to shake off except the lungs, we have to get the lungs conditioned and I think that every team is going to be in that same boat."
Jude Held and Grace Conzemius are two seniors who Imdieke is expecting a lot out of next season. Both players are seniors who are looking forward to a big season. Conzemius gives the Cowgirls an advantage in the post while Held overall is one of the more dynamic players for Breckenridge.
Held said that one of her goals for this season was working as a team.
"We have a lot of talent and we are strong this season," Held said. She wants the team to work together and she said that the team was excited to get back into the gym. She said that some of the players would go to North Dakota State College of Science for open gym sessions. They wanted to get into shape knowing that there would not be a lot of practices before their first game. Imdieke said great things about what Held's capabilities are as a basketball player.
"She can handle the ball, she can guard the post, she can knock it down from three, she's just a great weapon to have," Imdieke said. He is also looking for big things out of Carcie Materi.
"She's a team leader, she's a vocal leader, and she's been working on her three-point shot. We gotta make sure we find her along the perimeter," Imdieke said.
He also likes what Camryn Kaehler can do in the post. Imdieke described her as a "strong player that not a lot of teams can guard in the post." One thing that Imdieke is looking forward to is improving on the defensive end.
The Cowgirls will be on the road for their first game when they tip-off against Crookston at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. The Cowgirls are looking for a big splash to begin Imdieke's third season as head coach.
