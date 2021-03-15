Cowgirls look for turnaround in section playoffs

The Breckenridge Cowgirls enter the Minnesota Section 8AA playoffs as a No. 6 seed. They started the season 11-3 and have lost their last three games to Barnesville, Perham and Pelican Rapids, which are all solid Heart O'Lake Conference opponents. Losing their last three games makes them one of the best six seeds out of all of the Class AA sections in Minnesota.
"These girls take it a little personally that we ended up 11-6 and are going to end up on the road the entire time in the playoffs," Head Coach Austin Imdieke said.
Breckenridge last played Perham on Tuesday, March 9 and fell 56-53. Wednesday, March 17 will be a big day for revenge for Breckenridge, as they'll face the No. 3 seed for the second time in eight days.
"We're ready to get back on their court and show them what's up," Team Captain Jude Held said. "We beat them here, we felt good and we're ready to go back and beat them there."
Imdieke emphasized how adversity isn't new for this team. They've been in situations where they have to comeback in tight games and they are playing in games coming down to free throws. Held was the team's leading scorer with 14.5 points per game, averaging 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Grace Conzemius is averaging 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Held and Conzemius have been a driving force for the Cowgirls and they have been a big reason why the team had early season success.
Carcie Materi has been a phenomenal three-point shooter for the Cowgirls. She's made 42.4 percent of her three-pointers in the last five games. She will be an x-factor for the Cowgirls if they are going to make a run in the section playoffs.
