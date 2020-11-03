On Monday, Nov. 2, The Breckenridge Cowgirls volleyball team defeated Frazee in four sets (25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21).
Set one was filled with a lot of unforced errors and great defense all around.
"This was our best blocking match of the season thus far, recording nine kill blocks," head coach Margaret Wilson said! "Senior middle, Grace Conzemius, and senior right-side, Jude Held, led the blocking game!"
The second set started with a 7-0 run for Frazee followed by plenty of service errors for the Cowgirls. The Hornets worked the ball around on offense throughout the second set and put the Cowgirls in a tough spot tying the match after two sets.
Breckenridge responded in the third set with a 5-0 run to start, eventually winning the set by 10 points. That was a statement set for the Cowgirls after losing the second set handley. The Hornets had the same problems as the Cowgirls did in the second set, which was unforced errors.
The Cowgirls also took set four after being tied at 19. They went on a 6-2 run to finish the set and win the match.
"Junior middle, Ana Erickson, really showed her aggressiveness at the net with three big kills in the third and fourth set," Wilson said. "Junior libero, Riley Finkral, kept the back row on point leading the team 17 digs."
Finkral almost broke her own record with 39 digs last week against Hawley, the Cowgirls will host Barnesville on Thursday, Nov. 5. Barnesville has only played two games and currently holds a 1-1 record.
