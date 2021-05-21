We played at Wildflower yesterday in the HOL Conference tourney.
We had clouds, sun, and pouring rain. The course took on a lot water in a short amount of time. The girls all played through, despite the weather.
Kennedy Schuler shot a 109, Jozie Wienbar shot 125 and Johnica Bernotas shot a 149.
Hawley won the team title for the day, but Perham won the overall Conference championship.
Kennedy Schuler received All Conference! She placed in the top ten for the season.
Next up is Sections in Perham on June 7-8, to earn the right to go to State.
