Cowgirls place 13th in 4x200 state relays

Riley Finkral begins her 4x200 state relay race race for the Breckenridge Cowgirls Friday, June 18. 

 Courtesy Christy Haire

The Breckenridge Cowgirls' relay team placed 13th in the 4x200 meter relay Friday, June 18 at the St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota.

This Cowgirls team consisted of Grace Conzemius, Riley Finkral, Parker Yaggie and Taylor Bommersbach. This was the lone event that they participated in. Yaggie becomes the youngest Cowgirl (seventh grade) to participate at a Minnesota state meet in school history. The team finished with a time of 1:49.81, over five second behind the winning time. 

