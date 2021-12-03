After struggling to score in a 50-43 loss at Morris Area Tuesday, Nov. 30 to begin its season, the Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team looked rejuvenated in a 77-41 home win Friday over the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, Rebels.
“We talked this week about focusing on the little details and letting the results solve themselves,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “We had two really tough days of practice. The girls responded well and the coaching staff really got after them ... it was intense. We were in their face, they were down on the ground scrapping for loose balls and just focusing on defensive effort.”
Carcie Materi led all scorers with 18 points and Camryn Kaehler laid claim to the lane with 15 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Kaehler has 30 rebounds in the season’s first two games.
“Camryn is going to exert every effort she’s got on the defensive side of the ball. With Grace Conzemius gone, we need her to facilitate offensively. She’s a 15-point, 15-rebound player and she proved that tonight,” Imdieke said.
Breckenridge did a fine job of not letting the Rebels creep back into contention. Leading 34-19 with 2:12 left in the first half, Materi drew a foul on a three-point attempt. The senior sharpshooter made two free throws, before rebounding her third and scoring a layup for a four-point swing.
Breckenridge looked like the complete team many expected to see Friday in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference win. Bench contributions from pretty much everyone made the Cowgirls an unpredictable offense.
DGF cut the Cowgirl lead to 40-30 early in the second half, but Parker Yaggie, eighth grade, took the reins and settled Breckenridge down. Yaggie buried a pair of threes, assisted Addison Twidwell in the lane and slipped to the basket for a layup to drive the home lead back to 17 points. Yaggie finished the game with 14 points and a number of steals.
“You gotta keep Parker out of the paper this week because she’s our secret weapon,” Imdieke joked. “She’s really coming into her own. People are going to see that, they’re going to scout us. She’s very physical, she’s quick and she’s a very smart player. She really does a little bit of everything, she plays all over. It kinda reminds me a lot of what Jude Held was in the past.”
Kelsey Ceroll put her fingerprints on the game as well, playing hard-nosed defense and providing eight points on high-quality looks.
“I told Kelsey at the end of this game, that’s the best half of basketball I’ve ever seen her play, certainly on the varsity court,” Imdieke said. “We’ve seen flashes of it, but she put it all together today.”
Ana Erickson scored 11 points and played her signature lockdown defense. Twidwell was a noticeably stronger paint presence than last season, scoring eight points inside on some well-designed high-low schemes.
Breckenridge returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minnesota. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
