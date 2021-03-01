Cowgirls reschedule Barnesville game
The Breckenridge Cowgirls have rescheduled a game against Barnesville from Friday, Feb. 26 to Friday, March 5. The game was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Cowgirls will play three home games this week. They will play Morris Tuesday, March 2, Wheaton Thursday, March 4 and now Barnesville Friday, March 5. 

