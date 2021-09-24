Cowgirls ride Rebels out in home sweep

For once the storyline isn’t about the Breckenridge volleyball team and its comeback ways. In a change of pace, the Cowgirls swept the 4-1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, Rebels Thursday, Sept. 23 at home. The 12-0 Cowgirls won all three sets by a 25-22 margin, continuing to perplex opponents with a stacked arsenal of contributors.
“We had to change it up with personnel in the first set to find our rhythm. Once we got Abby Johnson back in there I think everybody just settled in,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “We played a confident match. We didn’t have too many let downs and it was nice to come back in that first set.”
The slow-starting narrative seemed destined to repeat itself when Breckenridge fell behind 11-3 in the first set. DGF absorbed a barrage of heavy-handed kills from Camryn Kaehler and the Cowgirls added to their woes with multiple service errors.
The Cowgirls finally broke even at 21-21 on a Carcie Materi ace. Breckenridge took the lead one point later on a disputed DGF serve that was ruled out of bounds, seizing the momentum and completing the comeback for a 1-0 lead.
Breckenridge was the aggressor in set two, but watched the Rebels chip away at its early lead and tie the set at 13-13. Both teams traded one-point leads throughout, before Addie Twidwell’s tip score gave Breckenridge a 22-20 lead. Ana Erickson followed that up with a booming block as Breckenridge took care of business by winning a long volley.
“Twidwell and Erickson had some good blocks. Since the beginning of the season that’s been one of our focuses. When you block a team over and over again they start to get worn out,” Wilson said.
Set number three was back-and-forth, but the Breckenridge effort was superb. Seemingly every Cowgirl hit the floor to combat Mallory Leitner’s stellar attack. Sophie Larson dove for a kill near the Breckenridge bench, pulling her hands back at the last second as the volleyball landed inches outside of the line.
The Cowgirls scored a number of kills through the block, bringing some extra juice against a tough Heart O’ Lakes Conference opponent. Prior to 2019, Breckenridge hadn’t beaten DGF in 22 years. The program’s rapid ascent was on display Thursday.
“I said 15 times tonight that we need to keep swinging strong,” Wilson said. “They had good blocks, but we recovered well off our blocked hits. We were able to still run our offense.”
Moments later, Kaehler’s kill rattled around the rafters and fell in the middle of the DGF defense for a 17-15 Cowgirl lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Victoria Undem picked apart the Rebel blockers at times, proving to be the key that unlocked the Breckenridge offense. A late kill by Twidwell and a Johnson ace sent the Rebels riding out of town early.
“I switched up Undem to hit off Larson ... just a better combination, especially with the big hitters DGF has,” Wilson said. “She’s a good, strong block. She has great timing as well. I wanted to line her up with their strongest hitter.
Finkral was acrobatic per usual at the libero position. When she wasn’t making circus saves in the back row, her teammates were holding their own in the dig department. Johnson and Kaehler notched 12 digs each in the match.
“We force that. We say, ‘Riley can’t do it all.’ She’s supposed to be our back row player, staying deep in the back. Our setters have to play defense, our outsides have to play defense and even our blockers coming off the net If they can read the tip so our back row doesn’t have to come up and get it.”
Breckenridge has four days to prepare for its next match Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Frazee, Minnesota. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
