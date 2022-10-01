Cowgirls riding high during 6-game win streak
Left, Parker Yaggie sets the volleyball for Breckenridge. Right, Abby Johnson commands the outside of the offense.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Line ‘em up, knock ‘em down. That’s how volleyball matches have been going for the 11-2 Breckenridge Cowgirls. In fact, Breckenridge has lost only eight sets this season, the least of any team in Section 6A North. Recently, the Cowgirls went on the road and beat a tough Underwood team, 3-1, then traveled to Barnesville and defeated the Class 2A Trojans in four sets. 

Breckenridge @ Underwood  Monday, Sept. 26



