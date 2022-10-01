Cowgirls riding high during 6-game win streak

Line ‘em up, knock ‘em down. That’s how volleyball matches have been going for the 11-2 Breckenridge Cowgirls. In fact, Breckenridge has lost only eight sets this season, the least of any team in Section 6A North. Recently, the Cowgirls went on the road and beat a tough Underwood team, 3-1, then traveled to Barnesville and defeated the Class 2A Trojans in four sets.
Breckenridge @ Underwood Monday, Sept. 26
Scores:26-24, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21
This win is looking like a big one for Breckenridge, as Underwood sits at 6-3 in the section and the Cowgirls at 6-2. Head Coach Margaret Wilson was satisfied with her team’s discipline on serve receives, which helped the green machine run smoothly.
“We scored a lot on our serve receives right off the bat, so they weren’t able to pass it up. We call it a ‘serve receive kill’ and we did that 25 times. We made a pretty good offense out of that,” Wilson said.
Abby Johnson had 19 kills and 20 digs, while Mattea Vig and Addison Twidwell provided 12 kills veach. It was an uptick in offense from the latter two attackers.
“It was nice to see those big numbers out of those two. We haven’t had that high of kills from them yet,” Wilson said.
There’s always more to improve on, Wilson elaborated, hinting that Breckenridge is not yet a complete product with one tournament and five regular season games remaining on the schedule.
“We played good defense. One thing we could’ve improved on, something we’ve worked on in practice, is our free ball passes,” Wilson said. “Just getting them on the net so the setter wasn’t having to run around so much to set the ball. We need to focus on the passing aspect of our game a little more.”
Vig has emerged as a viable offensive weapon, taking some of the workload off Johnson on the outside. Her multi-position utility is helping the Cowgirls evolve.
“Mattea is just swinging better. We’re working on how to swing hard and score when she’s off the net instead of just controlling the ball, but she had some really nice cross-court kills against Underwood,” Wilson said. “We also did a nice job of using her right out of the serve receive when she’s hiding in an outside position, which was her old spot anyway, so she got kills from the outside and the right side.”
Katlyn Kaehler’s development is another reason for the team’s current six-game winning streak. She was third on the team with 18 digs.
“K.K. had to hit the ball more. We told her that she had to stop letting Abby go take the ball and she had to go get it,” Wilson said. “She had a couple kills, she did a nice job passing and playing defense. Now, we just need to make her a more dynamic part of the offense.”
Sydni Roberts was airtight at her libero position, coming up with 31 digs to deter the normally strong Rockets offense. Kelsey Ceroll also put up big numbers with 30 set assists and 11 digs.
Parker Yaggie contributed 19 assists and six digs from her setter spot.
Breckenridge @ Barnesville Thursday, Sept. 29
Scores:25-23, 25-15, 11-25, 25-20
Breckenridge took the third set off, but otherwise controlled Barnesville with relative ease. It was a nice win in terms of Quality Results Formula, which is used to seed teams in each section. Breckenridge is currently No. 3, narrowly leading Park Christian and New York Mills in a bracket that features five teams inside the top 50 of Class 1A.
Abby Johnson led the way once again with 20 kills and 24 digs. Sydni Roberts (20), Kaehler (18) and Ceroll (13) all recorded double-digit digs. Addie Twidwell was the only other Cowgirl to eclipse 10 kills, finishing the match with 11. Kaehler’s line stood out from the box score, as she led the team with four assists and chipped in seven kills.
Breckenridge will play in the Barnesville Tournament Saturday, Oct. 1.
