Cowgirls rise to challenge in 3-1 victory over Yellowjackets
Sydni Roberts (far right) came up big for Breckenridge with 30 digs against Perham. The sophomore has fared well as an outside hitter and libero for the Cowgirls. 

 Daily News File Photo

PERHAM, Minn. — Class 1A Breckenridge entered Thursday’s road match vs. Class 2A Perham as the fifth-place team in Section 6A. They bumped up their stock considerably with a 3-1 victory, swatting the Yellowjackets 10 times at the net and reeling off dominant wins in the final three sets — 25-15, 25-17, 25-13.

“It was a turning point last night, just showing what we can do against a real competitive team,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “I was pleasantly surprised with how well we played. I thought we dunked the ball so well. We were able to run an offense out of that, which we haven’t consistently done. To get the lead and maintain that was a big deal for us.”



