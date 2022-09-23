Cowgirls rise to challenge in 3-1 victory over Yellowjackets

PERHAM, Minn. — Class 1A Breckenridge entered Thursday’s road match vs. Class 2A Perham as the fifth-place team in Section 6A. They bumped up their stock considerably with a 3-1 victory, swatting the Yellowjackets 10 times at the net and reeling off dominant wins in the final three sets — 25-15, 25-17, 25-13.
“It was a turning point last night, just showing what we can do against a real competitive team,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “I was pleasantly surprised with how well we played. I thought we dunked the ball so well. We were able to run an offense out of that, which we haven’t consistently done. To get the lead and maintain that was a big deal for us.”
Perham came into the contest with a 7-5 record and outlasted the Cowgirls in Set No. 1, 25-23. Sydni Roberts slid over to the libero position and had a tremendous match, killing the Perham momentum with 30 digs.
“Sydni is a go-getter and she hustles. Kennedy (Schuler) does a nice job, too, so we have options (at libero),” Wilson said.
The Cowgirls formed a wall with 10 blocks, led by Addie Twidwell’s four and three each for Mattea Vig and Ivy Ovsak. Twidwell led the team with 12 defensive touches above the net.
“Even when we block the ball and we don’t have to play defense, it goes back over and the other team has to play it. Those touch blocks are important,” Wilson said. “Although it’s not a score, our front row is doing huge work for our back row.”
Kill leaders for Breckenridge were Abby Johnson (18), Twidwell (9), Mattea Vig (5), Ivy Ovsak (5) and Katlyn Kaehler (4). Kaehler is getting more and more opportunities on the outside as the season progresses.
“I need to get Katlyn a little more comfortable. I need Abby to get more comfortable playing next to her as well. The more comfortable Katlyn gets playing with the girls, she’s going to shine more and more,” Wilson said. “I want to work with her attacking the net with her strong swing. She’s also a good, quiet passer. We need to take her from where she’s at and bump her up.”
Parker Yaggie led the Cowgirls with a match-high 20 assists and Kelsey Ceroll added 16.
Breckenridge (9-2) travels to Underwood (7-4) Monday, Sept. 26. The matchup is critical because two spots separate the teams in the section. Both programs want to avoid the No. 5 seed and the play-in game that comes with it.
