On Thursday, Oct. 29, Breckenridge volleyball defeated Hawley in four sets (25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 25-9) to move to 5-0 on the season.
Head Coach Margaret Wilson said the difference between this year’s team and last year’s team is “experience.” This team has handled the COVID-19 situation better than most teams could have during times like these. This team carries a heavy junior class with eight of the 12 players on this year’s team being juniors.
“We’re just grateful to be playing,” Wilson said. She is also extremely confident with how things are going so far this season.
“This team has it all. They have great communication, they have great skills, they have the experience, and we are putting it all together this year. So, it’s a long time coming,” Wilson said.
Abby Johnson and Camryn Kaehler have been unbelievable this season as they both led the team in kills as Johnson added up 15 kills and seven digs while Kaehler had a double-double with 14 kills and 11 digs on the night.
As good as those two players were, the player of the night may have been Riley Finkral with 39 digs. She was two digs away from the school’s match record of 41 that she set last season.
There is a lot to be excited about in Breckenridge, including this team. The leadership and foundation for the team is evident and clear and the one thing that helps this team is that all of these players grew up playing together. Their chemistry is great and it does not look like they are slowing down anytime soon.
The Cowgirls will play at Frazee in Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The team looks to start out November the way they did in October which is in the win column.
