Cowgirls route Pelican Rapids, move to 8-1

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the Cowgirls were on the road and shutout Pelican Rapids in three sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) to advance to 8-1 on the season. They also win the season series against Pelican Rapids.
The team racked up a total of 10 aces throughout the match. Abby Johnson led the team with 15 kills and Camryn Kaehler had 10 kills. No one else on the team had more than four kills. These two players are the most dominant that this program has had in a long time, and it does not look like this team is going to slow down soon.
Throughout the game, the team had multiple points because of their defense and blocks throughout the game. The Cowgirls averaged 10 kills per set, and they ran their offense to almost perfection throughout the game.
This was a dominant performance for the Cowgirls from start to finish. The team will play their next game on Friday, Nov. 13 against Frazee. This game at Breckenridge High School was previously scheduled from earlier this season due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.