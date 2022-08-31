Cowgirls send Owls into the night with home sweep

Tuesday’s Section 6A volleyball match between Breckenridge and Hancock was ahead of schedule, as the Cowgirls claimed a 17-0 lead by the time many fans arrived for the 7:30 p.m. start time. Kelsey Ceroll kept the visitors on their back foot with eight aces, leaving Hancock without a hoot as Breckenridge swept the Owls by scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-15 in front of a large crowd.
Ceroll was two aces away from tying the school record of 10 which her teammate, Abby Johnson, set during the 2021-22 season.
“Kelsey served really well. We started out really strong, but it’s the first game for both teams so we can’t put anything against Hancock,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “We got a little relaxed in the second set, but came back more determined in the third. We saw a lot of good things — decent passing, decent serving and good attacking.”
Ivy Ovsak protected the net and provided points with a pair of kills and blocks. She’s entering her senior season as a veteran presence on a youthful Cowgirls team looking to solidify its next wave of stars. The roster is a work in progress, Wilson said.
“Ivy really blocked well in the middle that first set. We have a lot of options this year, we’re just trying to find the right flow. We might look very different when you see us at the end of the season.”
Hancock was able to stay even in set two, battling their way to a 13-13 score. Hailee Hanson dropped a kill into the empty middle of Hancock’s rotation, keying a five-point run for the Cowgirls. Sydni Roberts came alive on the outside with some attacks late in the set and added nine digs in the match.
Addison Twidwell, Parker Yaggie, Mattea Vig and Katlyn Kaehler all contributed at certain points. Vig was especially effective at the net in set three, complimenting Hanson’s offensive attack to seal the sweep.
Abby Johnson was a force during her junior season and will take over as the high-volume outside hitter. She led the way with 13 kills. Johnson and Ceroll each recorded a team-high 11 digs to anchor the defense.
Breckenridge is back to the drawing board following its 30-4 mark a season ago. They meet a senior-laden Henning team Thursday, Sept. 1, and need to minimize mistakes on the court. The Cowgirls weren’t super sharp in Tuesday’s win, commiting 18 errors on their attacks.
“Compared to how we should be playing Thursday against Henning, that was like a ‘C’ average, so we gotta pick it up,” Wilson said. “We’re gonna practice hard Wednesday, and we’re gonna practice fast. It was a good first win to get some nerves out. I hope everybody is ready to go now. We put a lot of girls in (the game) that have all been on the court now. We’re going to use all the options we have right now and figure it out as we go.”
Henning is experiencing air conditioning issues at their venue, so Thursday’s matches have been moved to Breckenridge, with “b” squad beginning at 11 a.m., junior varsity at noon and varsity at 1:30.
