Cowgirls send Owls into the night with home sweep
Ivy Ovsak tips the volleyball between two Hancock Owls during Breckenridge’s 3-0 sweep Tuesday, Aug. 30.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Breckenridge 3, Hancock 0

TOP PERFORMERS

Breckenridge Cowgirls Varsity

 

Abby Johnson

13 KILLS, 11 DIGS

Kelsey Ceroll 

8 ACES, 13 ASSISTS, 11 DIGS

Ivy Ovsak

2 ACES, 4 KILLS, BLOCK ASSIST, SOLO BLOCK

Sydni Roberts

ACE, KILL, 9 DIGS

Hailee Hanson

3 KILLS, DIG, SOLO BLOCK

Mattea Vig

3 KILLS, ASSIST, 3 BLOCK ASSISTS

Addison Twidwell

5 KILLS, 6 DIGS, 2 BLOCK ASSISTS

Parker Yaggie

13 ASSISTS, 6 DIGS

 

SET SCORES: 25-8, 25-18, 25-15

Tuesday’s Section 6A volleyball match between Breckenridge and Hancock was ahead of schedule, as the Cowgirls claimed a 17-0 lead by the time many fans arrived for the 7:30 p.m. start time. Kelsey Ceroll kept the visitors on their back foot with eight aces, leaving Hancock without a hoot as Breckenridge swept the Owls by scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-15 in front of a large crowd.

Ceroll was two aces away from tying the school record of 10 which her teammate, Abby Johnson, set during the 2021-22 season.

Kelsey Ceroll was on a mission at the serve line, digging Hancock a 17-0 hole they couldn't climb out of. 
Abby Johnson was the Cowgirls’ go-to option on the outside, leading Breckenridge in both kills (13) and digs (11).


