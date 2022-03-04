No. 4 seed Breckenridge (12-12) couldn’t buy a bucket. Adysen Tysdal, on the other hand, was cashing checks from 3-point land with 17 first-half points to put No. 5 seed Battle Lake (16-8) up 37-27. The Cowgirls dug deep within themselves and charged out of the locker room on a 17-0 run to earn a 65-51 comeback win in the first round of Section 6A girls basketball playoffs Thursday, March 3.
Eighth grade phenoms, Johnica Bernotas and Parker Yaggie, graduated to the big show in the home win. Bernotas scored 12 points, hitting three shots from deep on a personal 9-0 run to begin the second half. Yaggie outmuscled the Battlers for a team-high 19 points, playing on a banged up ankle after aggravating a previous injury early in the game.
“Johnica comes out of the half starting for Carcie (Materi), who’s in foul trouble, and just flame throws three 3s through the net like ‘boom, boom, boom’, that was huge,” Cowgirls Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “Parker didn’t give up a step, she kept going at it and really led us. Eighth graders coming up for 31 of our points, that was huge.”
Bernotas ditched the catch-and-shoot method and reached into her toolbag, pulling out deadly jab-step, crossover and pull-up moves from beyond the arc. When Battle Lake finally called a timeout, the damage was done and Bernotas was leaping in the air, gesturing in animated fashion at the Battler bench.
“She got the momentum going in the crowd and these girls feed off that. Anybody who tries to tell me momentum isn’t a real thing, you had to watch the game tonight and you’d be a believer. The bench was so into it, they were out on the green line and I had to tell them to back up,” Imdieke said.
The Battlers cut the deficit to four, but clutch baskets by Abby Johnson, Camryn Kaehler and Ana Erickson inflated the Cowgirl lead to 54-42 with 10 minutes remaining. Erickson supplied 11 points, proving to be the x-factor in a game where Breckenridge showed dangerous depth in scoring the basketball.
“Any points we can get from Ana on top of her spectacular A-plus defense every single night, it’s a bonus,” Imdieke said. “She fed off the confidence from Johnica, from the crowd, and she stepped up and hit a three. It was really the perfect storm at that point. We executed, we didn’t give up, we played hard and we played as a team — nobody tried to do too much.”
Leading by eight points, Breckenridge secured three consecutive offensive rebounds to drain the clock below five minutes. Credit the Cowgirl posts for playing a scrappy, physical game down the stretch. With Battle Lake bearing down on them, they shared the basketball to an arsenal of shooters. Kaehler completed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Addison Twidwell recorded six rebounds and one block.
“We adjusted and got the ball into the post. We got the ball into Camryn and Addie and let them kick it out to open shooters. The three-point ball really started dropping for us,” Imdieke said.
Abby Johnson weathered the storm for long stretches, finding her teammates in the open court and directing the offense in a mistake-free performance. Johnson led all players with eight assists.
“Abby really took care of the ball. Hats off to her, that varsity experience is really showing,” Imdieke said. “She was a calming presence tonight, getting up the wing in transition and pulling it out when it was the better decision.”
Carcie Materi was shutout in the scoring column, a product of foul trouble and a concerted Battlers’ effort to deny her the basketball. That gave way to extended playing time for role players like Kelsey Ceroll, who made a nifty runner and hit the floor for 50/50 balls in a quiet, yet effective outing.
“Kelsey played a good game for us defensively and created space on offense, getting into the lane and opening things up,” Imdieke said.
Breckenridge moves on to face the No. 1 seed Underwood Rockets (21-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 in Perham, Minnesota. The two teams previously met on Dec. 16, 2021, in Breckenridge, with the Rockets winning 46-44.
