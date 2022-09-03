Cowgirls show potential in 3-0 loss to section powerhouse Henning
Ivy Ovsak (left) and Hailee Hanson contest a kill during Thursday’s match at Breckenridge High School.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The Breckenridge Cowgirls hosted the Henning Hornets on Thursday, Sept. 1, in a rematch of last year’s Section 6A semifinal. Henning came prepared with a senior-heavy roster, weathering a second-set push to sweep the hosts — 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.

After struggling in set one, Breckenridge turned it around to grab a 13-8 lead in the second stanza. Sydni Roberts was deceptive with her kill placement, putting English on her attacks to catch the Hornets slipping.



