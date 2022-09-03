Cowgirls show potential in 3-0 loss to section powerhouse Henning

The Breckenridge Cowgirls hosted the Henning Hornets on Thursday, Sept. 1, in a rematch of last year’s Section 6A semifinal. Henning came prepared with a senior-heavy roster, weathering a second-set push to sweep the hosts — 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
After struggling in set one, Breckenridge turned it around to grab a 13-8 lead in the second stanza. Sydni Roberts was deceptive with her kill placement, putting English on her attacks to catch the Hornets slipping.
“Sydni is explosive, she’s an athletic kid,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “She can see the block, she knows where the blockers will be and she’s able to find a way around it. I thought Mattea and Ivy did a nice job on the right side, too, going around the block. They are good hitters, they need to know that for the whole match and not just when things are going well. It’s easy to play when things are going well, but when someone makes a mistake we’re not sure how to find our way out of it.”
The lead evaporated, as Henning staged a 17-7 run to close out the set. The young Cowgirls quickly realized that the elite teams of Section 6A won’t throw in the towel when they face early deficits. The energy and mindset which sparked Breckenridge is a switch that needs to stay on, Wilson explained.
“We were competing. We had confidence in ourselves and each other to attack the ball, to score or to pick up a blocked ball,” Wilson said. “We didn’t maintain that. We did some really good stuff, but we’re riding a rollercoaster and there’s moments when we’re climbing up, then we’re falling down. The only way to maintain a level of consistent play is with the proper mindset, trusting our teammates that they’re going to make the right play.”
One constant was the sturdy defense of Addison Twidwell. She supplied 11 digs and three combined blocks.
“She’s gonna go get the ball. She’s probably our best defensive player just because she reads the ball so well,” Wilson said. “She can see whether the hitter is gonna tip it or push it. That’s what she picks up so much, especially behind the block.”
Breckenridge is still finding its identity and building belief, but the talent is already evident.
“We might look very different the next time we see them, but it’s frustrating, because we’re a very good team. We need to play like a good team and know that we’re a good team,” Wilson said. We need to build some confidence in some of these girls, because some of them just looked unsure today.”
