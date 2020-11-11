Cowgirls shutout D.G.F. for first time in school history

The Breckenridge volleyball team swept Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in three sets (25-17, 26-24, 25-16). This is the first time in program history that the Cowgirls have swept D.G.F.
Last season was the first time that Breckenridge defeated D.G.F. Now, they have swept them, and head coach Margaret Wilson could not be more proud of her team.
"I thought that we came in with a completely different team from Thursday night," Wilson said. "I thought that we had confidence the whole match from point one to set three... I thought we played with confidence, nobody freaked out when we made an error. We had a lot less errors ourselves. We swung well off the nets. We were able to generate offense, and everything kind of clicked together."
At practice Friday, Nov. 6, Wilson emphasized the mental game at practice Friday and took it easy at practice this week with their being three games for them this week. She wanted to focus on specific skill sets and having the right mindset at practice during situations.
Throughout the match, they were scoring more off of serves and blocks then they were earlier in the season. Breckenridge looked good from start to finish, and winning a close second set is a reason to be optimistic about this team. Abby Johnson had five of the teams eight aces. Carcie Materi had 17 set assists and 14 digs. Camryn Kaehler totaled 11 kills and five digs herself.
The Cowgirls' moves onto a 7-1 record for the season and will play back-to-back games on Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13. On Thursday, they play Pelican Rapids, who they beat in four sets in the Cowgirls' home opener. On Friday, they will end their week with Frazee in a game that was previously rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.