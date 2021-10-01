Cowgirls sink Vikings

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls’ undefeated record was never in jeopardy Thursday, Sept. 30 in a Heart O’ Lakes Conference match vs. Pelican Rapids. Breckenridge swept the Vikings by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-18, improving to 14-0 with four regular season games remaining.
Riley Finkral stepped up with five aces and 25 digs to lead Breckenridge. Abby Johnson and Camryn Kaehler led the way with 14 and 12 kills, respectively, followed by four apiece from Lauren Beyer and Ana Erickson. Carcie Materi and Sophie Larson combined for 30 set assists in the match.
Breckenridge was a menace at the net, stifling the Vikings’ attack early and often.
“We had five kill blocks just in the first set. Our blocking game was very good and we played well throughout the rest of the match,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said.
Breckenridge is now 9-0 against Section 6A foes and 4-0 in conference play. The Cowgirls’ Quality Results Formula (QRF) ranks them No. 10 overall in Minnesota Class A. Section opponent Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sits one spot ahead of them at No. 9 with a 13-6 record.
Aside from three barn-burner victories over Henning, Barnesville and Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Breckenridge has dominated, dropping a mere seven sets all season. The Cowgirls’ impressive resume includes 10 sweeps and 36 set wins.
