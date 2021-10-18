Cowgirl volleyball seniors Riley Finkral (left) and Carcie Materi (right) deliver opening remarks prior to the annual ‘PINK’ game between Breckenridge and Wahpeton. Both teams raised funds to help those afflicted with breast cancer.
Photos Courtesy Carol Colby
Kylie Storo (pictured) and her Wahpeton teammates donned ‘Pink Pride’ apparel to promote breast cancer awareness.
The Breckenridge Cowgirls and Wahpeton Huskies played in the annual Border Battle “PINK” game for breast cancer awareness Saturday, Oct. 16. Breckenridge continued its Cinderella season with a 22nd consecutive win by set scores of 25-5, 26-24 and 25-20, leaving just one regular season game standing between Breckenridge and high school volleyball history.
Breckenridge has never registered an unbeaten regular season. The Cowgirls have won three five-set matches, while largely dominating across their other 19 victories. Coach Margaret Wilson’s team has 56 set wins and 8 set losses.
Match leaders for Breckenridge vs. Wahpeton were Camryn Kaehler (15 kills), Riley Finkral (21 digs) and Sophie Larson (18 assists). Materi was right there with Larson, registering 16 assists. Finkral, Larson and Ana Erickson each had two service aces in the contest.
Breckenridge’s offense was aided by eight kills from Abby Johnson and four apiece from Victoria Undem and Lauren Beyer. Johnson added 11 digs to her ledger.
Wahpeton was led by four kills each from Aiyana Allard and Christa Habiger. Allard’s all-around efforts continued with 11 assists and nine digs. Lidia Motl led the Huskies with 12 digs, while Kylie Storo and Habiger chipped in nine digs each to round out the Wahpeton lineup.
