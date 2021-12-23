Cowgirls stop skid with section win

LAKE PARK-AUDUBON, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team started the year ranked No. 9 in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 1A Preseason Poll. After four single-digit losses, Breckenridge (3-5) needed to grab momentum in its final game before holiday break and did just that by defeating Lake Park-Audubon (3-5) Monday, Dec. 20 by a score of 50-40.
“We’ve had a tough schedule. We’ve had a grind, we’ve been sick, but we can’t use that as an excuse and we have to keep grinding, we were able to do that Monday. They aren’t all pretty, some wins are going to be ugly and we will take the ugly ones too,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said.
The Cowgirls were led by 13 points apiece from Carcie Materi and Abby Johnson, followed by 11 points from Parker Yaggie. Johnson was four of seven from the field and connected on three of her four shots from downtown. Yaggie showed her strength as a lockdown defender with a whopping seven steals, combining with Ana Erickson (four steals) to keep the Raiders in check.
Sydni Roberts stepped up off the bench by taking a charge and sinking both of her shot attempts from beyond the arc for six points. Roberts logged just eight minutes of court time, but every second was pivotal in the must-win Section 6A affair. Breckenridge moved to 2-1 in the section with the victory and LPA dropped to 2-3.
“We’re not very deep on the bench the way it is and we’ve been looking for kids to step up. If you can pivot and you can play defense you can play for me. Sydni has done a good job of that, coming in and setting the tone defensively,” Imdieke said. “She hit that first three within the first minute of her being on the court. I think that helped her ease into the varsity game, calm down and execute.”
Breckenridge turned the ball over on six of its first eight possessions, but managed to take a 22-15 lead heading into the half.
“It was kind of the common theme of the year, we have to take care of the ball,” Imdieke said. “They were in a full-court press. It wasn’t anything special, but we were trying to move a little too fast. We gotta fake a pass to make a pass. At some point, the girls have to want the ball in their hands and take the ownership and say, I am going to take this ball, break this press and set my teammates up for success.”
Camryn Kaehler returned from a three-game absence due to illness and played two or three minute spurts to work her way back into playing shape. The senior posted two points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. Addison Twidwell paired with Kaehler in the post and led the rebounding effort with nine.
“There was one point where we left Camryn in a little too long and she was feeling a little gassed. She had a long stretch on the bench to hydrate and recover and she was out there at the end. It was kind of needed last night and she played well,” Imdieke said.
Materi’s 13-point outing was on par with her season average of 13.4 points. The senior has been a dynamic two-way player and vocal leader during the Cowgirls’ ups and downs.
“Carcie is a gamer, she’s a high IQ player. She’s going to put herself in a position to be successful offensively and defensively, she’s truly a student of the game,” Imdieke said. “She’s one of those kids that you wish you were able to coach. She knows the game really well and she has a photographic memory. When we’re watching film before practice, she’ll be calling things out before they even happen and she uses that to correct mistakes and help her teammates. She’s really the senior leader that we need.”
Breckenridge is far from throwing in the towel on its preseason aspirations at a section title run. After all, four of the Cowgirls’ five losses have come against higher class opponents in Barnesville, Morris Area, Minnewaska and Hawley. It’s lone loss in Class 1A was a 46-44 barn burner with the Underwood Rockets. Underwood is 7-0 and currently ranked No. 11 in the Quality Results Formula.
“We have lofty expectations for ourselves, we think we can be a team that contends at the end of the year. We’ve got a long way to go, but I think we can get there,” Imdieke said. “We’ve got the athletes, we’ve got the talent, we’ve just got to put it together. You’ve gotta trust your teammates, you’ve gotta be in the right spot, do your job and be an all-star in your role. We’re slowly making our way there.”
