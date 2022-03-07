Cowgirls stopped by No. 1 seed Rockets

The No. 4 seed Breckenridge Cowgirls (12-13) tied the game at 39-39 vs. the No. 1 seed Underwood Rockets (22-3) Saturday, March 5 in the Minnesota Section 6A girls basketball quarterfinals in Perham, Minnesota. With an upset looming, a 13-0 run with five minutes remaining earned Underwood a 52-39 playoff win.
“Credit Underwood, they played really well. Good luck to them, hopefully they make a run,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said.
Breckenridge bids farewell to a trio of invaluable senior floor generals — Camryn Kaehler, Ana Erickson and Carcie Materi.
“Those are three really good senior leaders, who pushed the girls through the ups and downs all season” Imdieke said.
Kaehler recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, sinking a pair of key triples in the final game of her high school basketball career.
“Cam was that stretch four, can step outside, shoot in the post, and rebound like a machine,” Imdieke said. “She’s so hard to replace because she does a bit of everything.”
Materi scored nine points, busting her tail to evade the Rockets’ defensive pressure.
“Carcie is one of the program’s best shooters of all time. She shot in the upper 30s percentage-wise from three. Those shots will be missed,” Imdieke said.
Erickson scored nine and led the charge in keeping Underwood’s point total in check for most of the contest with her menacing defense.
“Ana, defensively, along with her communication, will be very missed,” Imdieke said. “In my opinion, she’s the best on-ball defender in the conference and the section and that truly says a lot.”
