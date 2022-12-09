Cowgirls strike gold vs. Nuggets, 64-43
Abby Johnson (10) found her three-point stroke Thursday, Dec. 8 at Hawley. Addie Twidwell (22) had seven assists in the Breckenridge victory.

HAWLEY, Minn. — Breckenridge hit pay dirt at the “Gold Mine” Thursday, Dec. 8, handing the Hawley Nuggets a 64-43 loss; their first of the season. The Cowgirls remain unbeaten at 4-0, giving themselves some early cushion in a tough field of Section 6A opponents. Breckenridge was led by 21 points and 11 rebounds from Parker Yaggie, followed by Abby Johnson (11 points) and Addie Twidwell (10 points) in double figures.

“Hawley is always a quality team, very well coached. That was a great win, we executed very well offensively and defensively,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said.

Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke has spent five seasons at the helm of the Cowgirls program. The 2023 senior class are last remaining members from his first year as head coach. 


