Cowgirls strike gold vs. Nuggets, 64-43

HAWLEY, Minn. — Breckenridge hit pay dirt at the “Gold Mine” Thursday, Dec. 8, handing the Hawley Nuggets a 64-43 loss; their first of the season. The Cowgirls remain unbeaten at 4-0, giving themselves some early cushion in a tough field of Section 6A opponents. Breckenridge was led by 21 points and 11 rebounds from Parker Yaggie, followed by Abby Johnson (11 points) and Addie Twidwell (10 points) in double figures.
“Hawley is always a quality team, very well coached. That was a great win, we executed very well offensively and defensively,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said.
Breckenridge came into the season with potential, but has taken the lid off the basket at a surprising rate, outperforming preseason expectations of many pollsters and pundits. The Cowgirls are leaning on the leadership of veteran names like Johnson, Twidwell, Grace Miranowski and Kelsey Ceroll to fuel the fire brought on the perimeter by freshmen guards Yaggie and Johnica Bernotas.
“That’s just fine. If you asked anybody outside of our team they’d maybe say that. If you asked any of the girls on our team, their expectations would’ve been to be 4-0,” Imdieke said. “We should be playing the way we are because they’ve put the time in, they’re good kids, they watch film and they practice hard. They expect themselves to be here because that’s what great teams and athletes do. It’s been fun to see them gel and I think we’re starting to find our identity.”
Twidwell put it all together in this one. The 6-foot-1 center showed playmaker potential with five rebounds and seven assists. She was able to play physically in the post and stay out of foul trouble, closing with two personal fouls in the contest.
“She’s doing a really good job of feeling the pressure, feeling the double or even triple teams at times,” Imdieke said of Twidwell. “She kicked it out and our shooters were shooting; Abby had some threes, Johnica got hers in the second half and of course Parker is going to get hers. It was a really good job from Addie, just that senior leadership of being experienced.”
The Cowgirls began Thursday’s Heart O’ Lakes Conference game on a 13-0 run, keyed by a pair of NBA-distance threes from Johnson. Twidwell blocked three shots in the opening minutes, as Breckenridge turned defense into transition offense to wear down the Nuggets. Hawley looked sluggish and tired, settling for outside shots against a zone defense. Breckenridge stayed in control to grab a 34-21 halftime lead.
Sydni Roberts was a roadrunner in transition, scoring nine points by staying wide and sprinting up the court as an outlet option.
“Sydni and Kelsey both get down the sidelines very quick, they change directions very quick,” Imdieke said. “Between all of our guards, throw in Emily Gowin, all four of them are really quick and play really well, so teams are gonna have to be ready for our transition offense.”
Bernotas scored all eight of her points in the second half. The point guard was 3-for-15 from the floor, but made an impact with airtight defense and three deflections in the passing lane.
“Johnica was frustrated after the first half. Shots weren’t falling, she got blocked a couple times,” Imdieke said. “I kept telling her that it doesn’t matter because she’s playing so well — getting us into our offense, taking care of the ball, leading us on the top of the zone defense. I thought she played great, she only had one foul. I would give her an “A” game from last night. Whether your shots fall or not, you can’t control that, what you can control is your attitude, effort, communication and rebounding. She did all of those things.”
Notably, the Cowgirls held skilled forward Anna Steer scoreless in the opening half and limited her to eight points in the game. Ingrid Rustad and Sophie Cook also scored eight, while Emma Brookshire and McKenna Walker sored seven and six, respectively.
“We wanted to limit Steer. That was the game plan,” Imdieke said. “We know that she’s a very good player, maybe the best player at getting to the rim that we play all year. We wanted to pack it in, have a lot of help on her and know where she’s at all the time. I’m really proud of the girls with how they executed the game plan, that’s what I was most happy with.”
Barring any blizzard conditions, Breckenridge is slated to host Barnesville, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in conference play.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.