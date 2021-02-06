Cowgirls survive Border Battle showdown

The Breckenridge Cowgirls defeated the Wahpeton Lady Huskies 72-60 in the 2021 Border Battle Saturday, Feb. 6.
This was a good competitive showdown by both teams who made some runs throughout the game. The Lady Huskies had their best perimeter shooting performance of the season, shooting 44 percent from three-point range. Wahpeton pushed Breckenridge to the brink at times where they were pressing out on defense and double teaming Breckenridge center Grace Conzemius. She had 10 points and 14 rebounds while Cowgirls' guard Jude Held had 18 points and led the Cowgirls in scoring. Breckenridge played a very balance game. Five different Cowgirls were in double-figures scoring.
"This is a type of game that gets you playoff ready," Cowgirl Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. "We knew that we were going to get Wahpeton's best effort, we do every single year. I knew that we were going to be in this type of game."
Imdieke stressed the importance taking care of the ball, because he said that the Cowgirls went into this game doing a poor job of that throughout the season.
The Huskies had been playing their best basketball going into this year's Border Battle. The Lady Huskies' McKena Koolmo led Wahpeton with 17 points. Emma Bontjes has been playing well down the stretch as she totaled eight points and went 2 for 3 from three-point range.
"We just tried to take a couple things away that they liked to do," Lady Huskies' Head Coach Brian Watson said. "We tried to disrupt them a bit, not make them feel too comfortable."
Watson was pleased with the pressure they put on the Cowgirls, as they forced them into situations where Conzemius would get double teamed and she would have to force it out to the perimeter.
The Cowgirls will face Perham at home Tuesday, Feb. 9 and the Lady Huskies will go on the road to face Grand Forks Red River Tuesday, Feb. 9.
