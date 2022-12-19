Cowgirls survive scare to stay unbeaten

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls improved to 5-0 and dropped Minnewaska Area to 0-5 with a 62-56 victory Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Concordia Fieldhouse. Johnica Bernotas led Breckenridge with 18 points, followed by Abby Johnson (12), Sydni Roberts (12) and Parker Yaggie (10) in double figures.
Addie Twidwell was big on the glass, finishing with seven points, nine rebounds and three assists down low. Bernotas, Johnson and Yaggie combined for 17 rebounds on the perimeter to hold off the Lakers.
Breckenridge shot 37% from the field, but went 8-for-22 from three and 14-for-21 from the foul line to offset the interior scoring woes. Roberts topped the chart with three makes from deep, followed by two each for Johnson and Yaggie. Bernotas drained her only look from behind the arc.
Yaggie’s diverse season continued in the assist column, where the freshman chipped in four dimes to lead the team. She coughed up only two turnovers despite her heavy usage in the offense, showing very little growing pains as a floor general and attacker.
Emily Gowin contributed three rebounds and one steal in the victory.
Minnewaska Area was led by 16 points from Megan Thorfinnson, followed by Sydney Dahl (15) and Brooke Kolstoe (12) in double figures.
The Lakers did their damage at the charity stripe by knocking down 17 of 22 free throws. They struggled elsewhere, converting 22% of their three-point attempts and shooting 31.5% overall. Minnewaska ripped down 32 rebounds, seven shy of the Cowgirls.
Breckenridge has beaten four Class 2A teams, lifting them to No. 4 in the Quality Results Formula amongst 147 teams in Class 1A. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (No. 12), Hancock (No. 14), Henning ( No. 15) and Underwood (No. 31) highlight a crowded Section 6A with Breckenridge on top in the first rankings.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.