Cowgirls survive scare to stay unbeaten
Buy Now

Sydni Roberts was on-point from downtown Saturday.

 Daily News File Photo

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls improved to 5-0 and dropped Minnewaska Area to 0-5 with a 62-56 victory Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Concordia Fieldhouse. Johnica Bernotas led Breckenridge with 18 points, followed by Abby Johnson (12), Sydni Roberts (12) and Parker Yaggie (10) in double figures.

Addie Twidwell was big on the glass, finishing with seven points, nine rebounds and three assists down low. Bernotas, Johnson and Yaggie combined for 17 rebounds on the perimeter to hold off the Lakers.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 