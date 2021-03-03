Cowgirls' survive with second half rally

The Breckenridge Cowgirls move to 10-3 on the season after defeating Morris Area 58-39 Tuesday, March 2. The Cowgirls have allowed less than 40 points in five of their last six games. Head Coach Austin Imdieke said he loves the way this team has settled into being a defensive minded team.
"It's a work in progress, I think the girls have done a good job of becoming a defensive-minded team first. We haven't necessarily been that in the past, so it's nice to see them being on defense and knowing that's where we have to win games," Imdieke said.
The Cowgirls were down 26-24 at half, and Imdieke was not happy with the way things were going headed into the second half.
"Defensively, we weren't playing well, we weren't talking, and they made the adjustments," Imdieke said.
They switched from zone to man-to-man defense in the second half after a communication lapse held them back for the first half of the game. They outscored Morris Area 34-13 in the second half.
The Cowgirls outrebounded Morris 43-28 in the game after giving up multiple second chance points in the second half. Jude Held led the scoring with 23 points and 11 rebounds. She totaled the only Cowgirls double-double.
Breckenridge will host Wheaton-Herman-Norcross on Thursday, March 4. The Cowgirls are currently sitting at 10-3 and in second place in the Heart O'Lakes Conference.
