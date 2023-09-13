Wahpeton was in control … until it wasn’t. What looked like a potential turning point for the Huskies (1-11) season, wound up being another sweep for the Breckenridge Cowgirls (7-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Breckenridge High School. Set scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.

The Huskies came out firing on all cylinders, leading for most of the first set and putting the pressure on Breckenridge in the annual Border Battle match. The Cowgirls got back to basics, eliminating errors and overcoming the jitters to claim a 21-20 lead they would maintain on a block by Erin Blaufuss.

Cowgirls sweep Huskies in annual Border Battle
Buy Now

From left: Julia Kleisman, Hailee Hanson, Erin Blaufuss, Kolle Schuler and Parker Yaggie celebrate after winning set one.
Cowgirls sweep Huskies in annual Border Battle
Buy Now

Breckenridge junior Erin Blaufuss (center) was locked in Tuesday, leading the Breckenridge Cowgirls with 8 kills from her middle hitter position. 
Cowgirls sweep Huskies in annual Border Battle
Buy Now

Anniesa Hasbargen tips a kill over the top of two Cowgirls to score a point for Wahpeton.


Tags