Cowgirls sweep Huskies in annual Border Battle

Wahpeton senior Kennedy Polda helped the Huskies grab early leads, but they couldn't sustain momentum against a talented Breckenridge squad. Polda was one of the top attackers Tuesday — official stats were not made available for Wahpeton.
Wahpeton was in control … until it wasn’t. What looked like a potential turning point for the Huskies (1-11) season, wound up being another sweep for the Breckenridge Cowgirls (7-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Breckenridge High School. Set scores were 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.
The Huskies came out firing on all cylinders, leading for most of the first set and putting the pressure on Breckenridge in the annual Border Battle match. The Cowgirls got back to basics, eliminating errors and overcoming the jitters to claim a 21-20 lead they would maintain on a block by Erin Blaufuss.
The junior carried that momentum with a booming kill to begin the second set, as Blaufuss went on to lead Breckenridge with 8 kills in the match, scoring on 44% of her attacks.
The Cowgirls jumped ahead in the second set, but Wahpeton mounted an 8-0 run to grab a 12-9 lead behind some deceitful redirects from Anniesa Hasbargen. The Huskies’ other middle hitter, Ashlyn Kahler, forced a Cowgirls timeout after a big kill, but Breckenridge slowly regained the lead once again.
Breckenridge switched things up often, incorporating sophomore setter Parker Yaggie into the attack with 4 kills. Yaggie also registered 15 assists and 16 digs to complete the double-double, while Kolle Schuler logged 10 assists.
Wahpeton started off hot again in set number three, but the Cowgirls threw water on the fire with a late run to tie the match at 20-20. When the Breckenridge student section began to get rowdy, junior libero Sydni Roberts could be heard yelling to her teammates, “It’s not over.” Roberts was all over the place, leading Breckenridge with 21 digs.
Hailee Hanson was second on the team with 6 kills and collected 12 digs. Katlyn Kaehler contributed 5 kills. Statistics for Wahpeton were not available prior to press time.