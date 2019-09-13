Breckenridge edged the first two sets of the annual Dig Pink Border Battle and dominated the third set to secure the sweep (25-21, 25-21, 25-10) on Thursday, Sept. 12. The Cowgirls’ blockers wreaked havoc at the net all night to take the rivalry win in front of a rowdy Twin Town crowd.
“They love this game,” Breckenridge coach Margaret Wilson said. “It’s always fun to play Wahpeton. It’s always fun to see the crowd and it’s so loud all the time. It’s a fun atmosphere.”
The opening set saw BHS steadily build their lead, at one point going up by eight. Wahpeton nibbled away at the score and they did the same thing in the following set.
“We were really scrappy,” Wahpeton coach Addie Vancura said. “The last few days we’ve worked on that effort and they came out digging well and going for those tips. It was a great effort.”
The Huskies opened up the second set by jumping out to a 6-4 lead. Breck answered with a big run, but Wahp regained the momentum again near the end of the set.
“We never gave up. They kept fighting and it was fun to see. That heart is going to get us a long way,” Vancura said. “They come in fired up to play this game every year. (The energy) is incredible. Our fans, their fans, I love playing this game because it’s always so much fun and so much energy.”
Jude Held slammed the door shut on the Huskies with a pair of kills to take the set.
“(Held) did a nice job. She’s a very aggressive and competitive player in the front row,” Wilson said. “You can always trust her to do her job up there and she’s a very good tipper. She sees the open spots and she can put the ball away, but she’s also smart and plays the tip game well.”
The final set was all BHS in a lopsided road to match point. Breckenridge ended the night with a 7-1 run.
“We knew we could take care of business right away, but we just got lax at the end of the sets,” Wilson said. “In the first and second set it seemed like we hit point 18 and then we let them catch up. Then we had to kind of battle to finish the set, so it was kind of frustrating. We just need to focus on finishing these.”
Along with getting the rivalry schools on a court to square off, the night served the dual purpose of raising money for CHI Health at Home. Through T-shirt sales and donations, $1,788.35 was raised.
“I want to say that’s one of our bigger numbers,” Vancura said. “It’s a great cause and the whole community comes out to support.”
Wahpeton stays home for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 battle against Devils Lake, North Dakota.
Breckenridge’s next match is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 bout with Wheaton, Minnesota.
