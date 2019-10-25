Breckenridge welcomed Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, to town for their first Section 6A playoff game in a battle between fourth and fifth seeds. The Cowgirls wanted a statement win against the Panthers and got it with a sweep (25-20, 25-17, 25-23) on Wednesday, Oct. 23. It was the final game for Breckenridge on their home floor this season.
“Our goal was a sweep even though they were a fifth-seed team. I just wanted to come in here and sweep. We don’t want teams to hang around at all just because then it’s iffy,” Breckenridge coach Margaret Wilson said. “It’s nice to win on our home court. We didn’t win at all in October on our home court so to finish with this was good.”
A sweep was what the Cowgirls were looking for, but they didn’t get it as quickly as they wanted. Parkers Prairie made it interesting with a near-comeback in the final set and the first two sets were competitive until Breck made strong runs to close them out.
“I expect a lot better play from our players on Friday. We have to clean it up,” Wilson said. “This style of play was very sloppy and our defense wasn’t ready for all those tips they were throwing over, so we weren’t able to set up our offense. I’m expecting a lot more out of them for Friday.”
Camryn Kaehler gave the Panthers fits with her spikes. The sophomore helped key the Cowgirls’ hot start to the match.
“That first and second set (Kaehler) hit the crap out of the ball. She started off very strong, which is always nice to see,” Wilson said.
While Kaehler was drilling spikes for kills, Riley Finkral continued to be a strong anchor at her libero spot.
“Riley Finkral picks up a lot,” Wilson said. “I bet she serve-received 80 percent of our passes back there. She’s a very strong backcourt player.”
Wilson also gave credit to her blockers Jude Held, Riley Lorenz and Victoria Undem for their clutch rejections at the net.
All three setters got into the game with Kayley Ceroll taking most of the passing duties in the final two sets.
“I mixed it up a little bit because I needed a little bit more consistency at setter,” Wilson said.
Breck (15-9) takes on the winner between No. 1 Henning, Minnesota, and No. 8 Hancock, Minnesota. The match will be held at West Central Area High School with the opening set starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
There’s going to be nerves and stuff, but I’m hoping we’re more calm and controlled,” Wilson said.
