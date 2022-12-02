Cowgirls take down Rebels, 64-53

Breckenridge’s Johnica Bernotas (left) is one of the best freshman basketball players in the state of Minnesota. Her confidence shined in Thursday's conference victory at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn.
GLYNDON, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls looked lethal on offense for long stretches Thursday, Dec. 1, in a 64-53 win over the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. Johnica Bernotas led the charge with 19 points, followed by 12 each for Addie Twidwell and Parker Yaggie, and 10 from Abby Johnson.
Breckenridge entered the 2021-22 season on the heels of a state tournament run in volleyball. The Cowgirls left some wins on the table, had little time to prepare and felt their 12-13 record could have been better. Head Coach Austin Imdieke and company have hit the ground running during a 2-0 start against solid opponents in Morris Area and DGF.
“I think all the way around, the coaching staff and the kids wish we would’ve handled last season a bit differently preparation-wise. It throws a wrench in your plans being a couple days late, which kind of set a tone for last season,” Imdieke said. “This year, our young kids really wanna work hard, they’re meshing well with the older kids and we obviously have some awesome talent. I think it’s just about attitude, team chemistry, the kids getting along and just wanting to play hard.”
Breckenridge built a 38-28 halftime lead on the shoulders of selfless interior passing and knockdown three-point shooting. Yaggie scored 11 of her 12 points in the half, with nine of those coming from downtown. Bernotas looked comfortable behind the arc, connecting four times while creating off the dribble with a sharp step-back jumper.
“You’re an uber-talented basketball player. When you hit that step back, when you see that space; we want you to take those shots,” Imdieke told Bernotas after Tuesday’s season opener. “High-skilled players hit those shots with confidence. She’s a point guard who has to go out there and facilitate and lead, but she’s also a scorer with great footwork and fundamentals.”
DGF chipped away at a 15-point lead in the second half, cutting it to five at 57-52 with 3:38 remaining. Bernotas answered with a driving layup through a triple team. Abby Johnson hustled for an offensive rebound, leading to a basket for Twidwell which pushed the lead back to nine with 1:53 remaining. Johnson scored two points in her first game, but found a soft spot on the baseline to provide 10 points Thursday with her short-corner jumper.
“We know who Abby is. Those shots are eventually going to fall, she’s too good of a player to lack confidence or stop shooting, something crazy like that,” Imdieke said. “She’s a big part of this team. We need her, her teammates need her and they believe in her. There will be times this season when she leads us in scoring. The versatility and athleticism she brings is invaluable.”
Johnson is still transitioning to the power forward position after playing point guard or shooting guard for most of her five-year varsity career. Key offensive rebounds and physicality inside have been her calling card early on.
“Abby came to us last season and said, ‘I think there’s better point guards on this team and I think I can better help the team by being off the ball.’ We made the switch and she was all for it,” Imdieke said. “It’s just really cool to see her have such an awesome team mentality.”
Grace Miranowski, senior, saw increased minutes in the post. While she didn’t contribute offensively, the forward/center fared well in deterring the DGF interior at the rim and spelled Twidwell when the center needed rest. Miranowski moved well and clogged passing lanes to help Breckenridge stay ahead.
“Grace is a good athlete. She’s very strong and she can be very physical,” Imdieke said. “Overall, I wish everybody could rewind five years to see the player she was as an eighth grader to what she is now. As a coach, it’s so fun to see a kid stick with it, work hard, be in the weight room, be in the gym all summer and improve the overall game. We want her to come in, bring a spark defensively and pull down some rebounds.”
Sydni Roberts added nine points on a pair of three-pointers. Kelsey Ceroll scored four points. Full statistics were not available as of press time.
