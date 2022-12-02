GLYNDON, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls looked lethal on offense for long stretches Thursday, Dec. 1, in a 64-53 win over the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. Johnica Bernotas led the charge with 19 points, followed by 12 each for Addie Twidwell and Parker Yaggie, and 10 from Abby Johnson.

Breckenridge entered the 2021-22 season on the heels of a state tournament run in volleyball. The Cowgirls left some wins on the table, had little time to prepare and felt their 12-13 record could have been better. Head Coach Austin Imdieke and company have hit the ground running during a 2-0 start against solid opponents in Morris Area and DGF.

Cowgirls take down Rebels, 64-53
Buy Now

Senior center Addie Twidwell (22) is drawing contact and ripping down rebounds inside for the 2-0 Breckenridge Cowgirls. 
Cowgirls take down Rebels, 64-53
Buy Now

Johnson struggled to score in the season opener vs. Morris Area, but kept shooting at DGF, resulting in 10 points that helped Breckenridge grind out a key road win. 
Cowgirls take down Rebels, 64-53
Buy Now

Grace Miranowski has executed her role well through two games, providing defensive length in the paint for Breckenridge. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 