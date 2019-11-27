The Breckenridge Cowgirls wanted to start the year with a statement win and they accomplished their goal with a 63-46 home victory over the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, Rebels on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
“A conference and section foe to start the year off is always tough, but we came out and were ready to play right away. I think the girls did a good job of mentally preparing,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “They executed very well and we’ve got a pretty new group that works well together. They worked well as a team and that was huge.”
Breck built a 15-point halftime lead and at one point led by 20 in their season opener.
“I think it was very, very big (to build an early lead). There were some nerves in that locker room before the first game,” Imdieke said. “We’ve got some younger guards getting their first taste of full-time varsity experience. It was huge for everybody involved to get a little cushion right away.”
The driving force in the opening half was Jude Held. Fifteen of her team-high 18 points came before halftime.
“Jude Held did a heck of a job finding the open spots on the court and putting the ball in the hoop,” Imdieke said. “To more credit, the rest of her teammates finding her when she was open. It was just a great team effort.”
While Held was punishing their foes on the perimeter, Grace Conzemius was taking care of business in the paint. The junior poured in 14 points while also pulling down rebounds at will all night.
“Grace Conzemius rebounded the heck out of the ball,” Imdieke said.
Abby Johnson and Carcie Materi logged some varsity minutes last season, but their roles have expanded this season. They made the adjustment and combined for 16 points (Johnson 10, Materi six) while splitting time at the point.
“I’m really proud of our two young guards, Carcie Materi and Abby Johnson, for handling the ball and that trap the entire game,” Imdieke said. “They played very well and handled it pretty well.”
Next up for BHS (1-0) is another home game at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 against Staples-Motley, Minnesota.
“That was a fun one. It’s good to get that first one out of the way and get the nerves out,” Imdieke said. “Now we’re ready to play ball.”
