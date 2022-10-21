FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Breckenridge (21-5) surpassed 20 wins Thursday, Oct. 20, placing third at the Blocktoberfest Tournament. Detroit Lakes denied the Cowgirls a trip to the title match, but the defending Section 6A Champions locked up the No. 2 seed for playoffs with a 2-1 win vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in the bronze game.

The Cowgirls swept Fergus Falls and Win-E-Mac to reach the “Gold” bracket, before getting swept themselves by the Lakers. The tournament utilized a best-of-five format to determine winners.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.

Load comments