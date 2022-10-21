FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Breckenridge (21-5) surpassed 20 wins Thursday, Oct. 20, placing third at the Blocktoberfest Tournament. Detroit Lakes denied the Cowgirls a trip to the title match, but the defending Section 6A Champions locked up the No. 2 seed for playoffs with a 2-1 win vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in the bronze game.
The Cowgirls swept Fergus Falls and Win-E-Mac to reach the “Gold” bracket, before getting swept themselves by the Lakers. The tournament utilized a best-of-five format to determine winners.
In the opening match of pool play vs. Fergus Falls, the Cowgirls were noticeably urgent, racing to tipped balls and hitting the floor to maintain volleys. The tenacity starts at practice, Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said.
“You can’t let the ball drop,” Wilson said. “We kind of simulated a drill where, when you make an error, you gotta fix it right away — redo the play until you fix it. I think we’re where we want to be right now with that mentality.”
Hillcrest entered the third-place match with a 20-2 record and a 16-1 mark in the section. With the win, Breckenridge is ranked No. 28 in the state and the Comets are No. 29. Despite dropping the second set, 25-27, Breckenridge picked up the energy to win the tiebreaker, 15-11.
“That comes from being confident in what we’re doing and trusting each other, but also from the energy on the bench, the players on the court — celebrating every little play as well as the big plays,” Wilson said. “I think that’s something we still need to work on to keep the momentum and finish out the set.”
Breckenridge was razor-sharp at the serve line, recording 30 aces across its four matches. Abby Johnson led the squad with 11 aces, while Sydni Roberts and Parker Yaggie showed an ability to bend the ball and mix up their serves. The Cowgirls served 95% or better in each match.
“When it comes to serving, it’s about keeping the ball in play,” Wilson said. “Yeah, aces are nice, but we gotta get the ball over the net. We’ve done a nice job. Some of the girls do a float serve where the ball is moving as it travels. Kelsey (Ceroll) and Parker do a nice float serve.”
Playoff seedings and times will become official Saturday. Breckenridge can’t underestimate any of its opponents in a stacked section that includes No. 7-ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and No. 10-ranked Henning.
“We just need to finish sets. We can’t fool around with any team in our section. We have to take care of business,” Wilson said. “If we have a lead, we need to maintain that and keep playing at a consistent level. A switch in momentum from one side of the court to the other can completely change a match.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.