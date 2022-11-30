Cowgirls trounce Tigers in second half

The Breckenridge Cowgirls hosted Morris Area, Minnesota, to begin the high school basketball season Tuesday, Nov. 29, kickstarting the 2022-23 campaign with a beautiful rendition of the national anthem by Justin Beyer on the electric guitar. Breckenridge pulled away with a 19-3 run to finish the game, including a personal 11-0 run by freshman Parker Yaggie, who scored a career-high 20 points to secure the 49-35 win.
“That sealed the game. I knew she took over and I knew I wasn’t taking her out, but I didn’t know it was that much,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “That’s who Parker is. People are going to get used to that. She did her thing and didn’t force anything. She took good looks, shared the ball and got it shared back. Not only did she score 20 and lead us in points, she also guarded their best player all night long.”
Yaggie’s breakout game is the product of unseen hours spent honing her craft. Last winter, when the gym was eerily quiet on the weekends, the versatile guard/forward was hoisting up threes and perfecting a dazzling Euro step which she used to dominate the Tigers in the open court.
“I worked on my mid-range mostly, finishing strongly at the rim, then I added a little three-point during the offseason. My defense as well, gaining quickness,” Yaggie said.
The freshman was 3-for-5 from behind the arc, adding two assists, five rebounds and a trio of steals to her ledger. Fellow freshman Johnica Bernotas finished second on the team with nine points, including a go-ahead three late in the first half and a breakaway layup during crunch time in the second.
“I told Parker and Johnica before the game that the scouting reports are going to be focused on them. That’s the ultimate sign of respect. They’re really good players,” Imdieke said.
The first half was a defensive stalemate that featured a long and lanky Tigers team versus a short and scrappy Cowgirls crew. The Tigers rolled out a lineup with four players standing 5-foot-9 or taller.
“Looking from a lineup standpoint, it probably wasn’t the matchup we wanted to start,” Imdieke said. “We’re small guards, they have a lot of length and some posts. I’m really proud of how we played.”
Kelsey Ceroll dropped back-to-back assists to Addie Twidwell down low. The second drew an and-one to stop an 8-0 Tigers run. Ceroll dribbled across the lane and spun a layup off the glass and in with eight seconds remaining to give the Cowgirls a 22-18 halftime lead.
“Debatably, Kelsey is probably the best at getting to the rim. We actually named one of our motion offenses after her because she gets to the lane and slashes through so well,” Imdieke said. “She has a couple really good signature dribble moves that she does. Maybe in the box score you don’t see that she lit it up, but she opened up a lot of things for the rest of the girls.”
Abby Johnson’s first and only points came with 8:27 remaining in the game. The senior inbounded the ball from half-court to Twidwell at the low block. The 6-foot-1 center missed her layup, but Johnson sprinted for a key putback to give Breckenridge a 30-27 lead. On a night where Johnson shot just 1-of-11 from the floor, she stepped up with two blocks and three crucial offensive rebounds.
Twidwell walled up the interior and provided important scoring, finishing with nine points, two assists, seven rebounds and three blocks.
“Abby is an undersized player at the four for us; she played well,” Imdieke said. “Addie, my goodness, she absolutely locked it down in the post. I thought team-wise we rebounded the ball pretty well. It’s gonna take a big effort this year for us to rebound the ball with our lack of size, but Charles Barkley always said it best, ‘It doesn’t matter how big you are, just go get the dang ball.’”
Yaggie delivered a pair of passes to Grace Miranowski for two easy bunnies to end the game. Miranowski (four points), Ceroll (four points), and Grace Nicholson (2 points) rounded out the scoring for Breckenridge. Danica Martin led the Tigers with 17 points.
The Tigers won the rebounding battle, 46-38, including an 18-15 advantage on the offensive glass.
Breckenridge plays Thursday at 7:30 p.m at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.