The Breckenridge Cowgirls hosted Morris Area, Minnesota, to begin the high school basketball season Tuesday, Nov. 29, kickstarting the 2022-23 campaign with a beautiful rendition of the national anthem by Justin Beyer on the electric guitar. Breckenridge pulled away with a 19-3 run to finish the game, including a personal 11-0 run by freshman Parker Yaggie, who scored a career-high 20 points to secure the 49-35 win.

“That sealed the game. I knew she took over and I knew I wasn’t taking her out, but I didn’t know it was that much,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “That’s who Parker is. People are going to get used to that. She did her thing and didn’t force anything. She took good looks, shared the ball and got it shared back. Not only did she score 20 and lead us in points, she also guarded their best player all night long.”

Cowgirls trounce Tigers in second half
Parker Yaggie leaves three Tigers in her dust as she scores a layup.
Cowgirls trounce Tigers in second half
Addie Twidwell fends off two post players for a strong rebound.


