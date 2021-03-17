Cowgirls upset Perham

The Breckenridge Cowgirls snapped their three game losing streak and defeated Perham 55-43.
"The biggest thing was we executed out game plan," Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. "The girls came in confident, and it's hard to be confident when you've lost three in a row and go 0-3 to this season."
Imdieke said the girls were locked in and motivated.
"They're a fun group, and it was awesome to see them step up to the challenge and beat a well-coached Perham team."
The Cowgirls were off to a fast start in the first half. They led 6-0 to start the game and maintained that lead throughout the entire first half. They were up 26-18 after the first half.
"It was something that we talked about and prepared a lot for," Imdieke said about the fast start.
Going into Wednesday's game, they had trouble getting off to fast starts. They had lost their previous three games where they were behind early.
"It's such a difference maker when you can play with a lead and not put pressure on yourself," Imdieke said.
The second half featured great rebounding by the Cowgirls and big time shots by Perham to keep the game within reach.
"Perham is a really good shooting team and a really good overall team," Imdieke said. "We had to get in their, bump them off their cuts, and make them put the ball on the court, and we did that."
The Cowgirls had plenty of second chance points throughout the game as they crashed the boards on the defensive end as well.
"We like our posts," Imdieke said. "We knew that we had to not give this team any second chance points, and that was a great part about our game plan, making sure that we gotta rebound."
Jude Held was there again for the Cowgirls leading the charge. She had great cuts throughout the game toward the basket that led to easy layups for the Cowgirls. She finished with 15 points.
"She's just a high I.Q. basketball player," Imdieke said. "She's one of those kids that's just invaluable to a team ... having that coach's presence on the court is huge."
Imdieke said that Held has improved her defense this season. Just like Held, Carcie Materi finished with 15 points. Materi continued her red-hot shooting spree, making three three-pointers in the game.
"When Carcie (Materi) gets sparked, the whole team gets sparked. When she hits a three, everybody else wants the next one. We do a really good job of getting her open, and she does a really good job of cutting hard and doing the little things right," Imdieke said.
The Cowgirls will go on the road again to face Hawley Friday, March 19. The Cowgirls split the season series with Hawley in the regular season.
