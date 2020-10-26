Cowgirls volleyball takes down Perham

The Breckenridge Cowgirls volleyball team moves to 3-0 after an impressive five-set victory over Perham Friday night.
“What an exciting match and an excellent win for the Cowgirls," Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. "Looking at past records from 2000 on, this must be the first time we have ever beat Perham in over 20 years.”
The Cowgirls took an early lead in the first set, but the Jackets came back to tie it up at the end of the set and took the first set 26-24.
The second set again had the Cowgirls with an early lead, and this set they kept it, winning with 25-22.
The third set was back to the Yellow Jackets as they closed it 25-21. With the Cowgirls down 2-1 in sets, the team knew they had to keep Perham out-of-system to keep their offense going. The fourth set looked similar to the second set, with the Cowgirls taking an early lead and keeping it throughout the set winning narrowly 25-22.
In a crucial fifth set, the Cowgirls started with the serve and it was all Cowgirls after that, as they would go on to win the set, 15-6, and the match, 3-2.
Sophomore outside Abby Johnson led the team in kills with 18, followed by junior outside hitter Camryn Kaehler with 16 and senior middle Jude Held with 12. The Cowgirls blockers had a great night, recording eight total kill blocks throughout the match. Defensively, Johnson and junior libero Riley Finkral led the Cowgirls with 25 digs each.
“We received many compliments and congratulations after the match," Wilson said. "We hit the ball well, we blocked very well, and we served aggressively. This team defines hard work, adversity and are true teammates. We are so grateful to be able to play.”
The Cowgirls finish week three with a record of 3-0. The Cowgirls host section 6A opponent Wheaton Tuesday, Oct. 27 and host conference opponent Hawley Thursday, Oct. 29.
