Cowgirls win Trojan Tourney, now 18-0

Back from left, Addie Twidwell, Lauren Beyer, Victoria Undem, Ana Erickson, Camryn Kaehler, Abby Johnson, Kelsey Ceroll and Ivy Ovsak. Front from left, Morgan Bruns, Emma Etzler, Carcie Materi, Kennedy Schuler, Sophie Larson and Riley Finkral. Breckenridge continues to run through opponents as they close in on an undefeated regular season.
BARNESVILLE, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls volleyball team ran its unbeaten record to 18-0 Saturday, Oct. 2 in a championship performance at the Trojan Volleyball Tournament. In contrast to an earlier bout with Barnesville, which Breckenridge won in a tight five-set battle, the Cowgirls trounced the Trojans by scores of 25-16 and 25-17 to claim first place in the best-of-three format.
In match No. 3 vs. New York Mills, Riley Finkral became Breckenridge’s career digs leader, topping the previous mark of 950 held by Sophie Aigner. Finkral became the third Cowgirl in the past two weeks to claim a career record at Breckenridge, joining Abby Johnson (aces) and Camryn Kaehler (kills).
Breckenridge crushed Win-E-Mac to begin pool play, outscoring them 50-12 in two sets. In the tournament’s second match, the Cowgirls outlasted Fertile-Beltrami by scores of 25-18 and 25-20, before topping New York Mills 25-18 in both sets to reach the championship.
Kaehler was dominant offensively with 34 kills in the tourney, followed by fellow outside hitter Johnson with 28. Finkral was critical to Breckenridge’s success in the back row with 45 digs on the day. Assist leaders for Breckenridge were Sophie Larson with 47 and Carcie Materi with 43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.