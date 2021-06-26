Wahpeton’s John Randall Field at Chahinkapa Park has gone through major renovations over the last five years.
In 2016, the field was in desperate need of a stadium renovation. Since then, a dugout, stadium seats and press box were added.
Before the renovations, the last update to the stadium was in 1978, when a grandstand was added. The location now has updated stadium seats and a bleacher area. The only work that has been done to the actual field was the installation of two new scoreboards and the players' shed behind third base.
“One of the things with the teams was the size of the teams and the equipment that they were bringing in,” Wahpeton Baseball Association President Matt Bohn said.
John Randall Field didn’t even have the dugouts to fit equipment for the away teams, Bohn said. New dugouts were built for the players with benches and a railing that cost between $20,000-$25,000. The dugouts were essentially the first dominos to fall, beginning the stadium renovation.
“We decided as a group to go with the dugouts first,” Wahpeton Baseball Association Vice President and Fundraising Chair Joe Schreiner said. “We decided to do a lot of the work on our own so we can make that budget work.”
The Wahpeton Baseball Association, officials said, did everything they could to maximize their budget.
“Without the city, we wouldn’t have gotten anything done,” Bohn said. “(Wahpeton's help) was able to kick us off and help us get new grandstands, backstops and redoing the dugouts.”
Schreiner and Bohn were in charge of the stadium renovation. They both lead in managing the construction and working with Wahpeton to get funds. Before talks about the work, a new scoreboard was put into place. It is sponsored by Scheels of Fargo. Scott's Electric also helped put together the manpower behind the scoreboard.
The association's original request was for $800,000 to pay for renovations, which included new lights for the stadium, but they ended up getting $400,000 from the city of Wahpeton. That money was used to construct new stadium seats, build a steel shade cover above the bleachers and have a press box installed. The new installation also included a net behind home plate, instead of the previous fence.
For the concrete work during the renovation, Schreiner and Bohn hired contractors. Once the concrete work was completed, the project had gone over budget. Volunteers also helped out with the dugout installation. It expanded out about 4 feet further than before. The benches installed cost $1,500, and were completed last summer. The shade above the stands was installed in August 2020. There were also 96 grandstand permanent stadium-style seats installed.
“That was an important feature for us to add,” Schreiner said. “We could’ve put the whole thing in there and the cost factored for us. There are still aluminum benches added behind the stadium seats, which gives fans the option to sit in stadium style seats."
The latest project was the press box, and it was important to create once North Dakota State College of Science added their team before the 2020 season. The new press box can seat 3-4 people. The original press box didn't have proper ventilation.
“I wanted windows on it that can provide ventilation for us on both ends. We took that design into consideration that not only NDSCS Wildcats are coming in and playing, but for all of the state tournaments we host and every six to seven years, we are supposed to get the Central Plains Legion Division II Tournament. We want it to be a nice facility that everyone wants to be in,” Schreiner said.
Work on the press box interior remains to be completed. The goal for Schreiner is to have it fully complete besides flooring by Sunday, July 4. The press box is fully insulated, floor to ceiling.
“Talks have been to put that grandstand earthen berm, like there is on the third base side, to try and put that earthen berm on that side under the shade, obviously, because of those hot summer days,” Schreiner said. “Local donors have put money toward a new concession stand, so we are getting bids on that currently.”
The next big project for John Randall Field involves lighting. New lights and a pole are worth about $400,000, which is the rest of the money that the baseball association previously asked for to complete stadium renovations.
“We couldn’t get this done in the first go-around, but player safety is huge, and we want to get the lights done,” Schreiner said.
There are issues with the infield and as it dips towards the perimeter of the diamond, Schreiner said. It needs to be leveled.
The Wahpeton Baseball Association will be recognizing the city, donors and all of their volunteers in a pregame ceremony prior to the July 4 games. Wahpeton Post 20 Class B will host Breckenridge Post 53 at 4:30 p.m. and Post 20 Class A will host Post 53 at 8 p.m. next Sunday.
A fireworks display will begin at dusk, after the second game concludes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.