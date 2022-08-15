Purchase Access

His basketball career carried from the hardwood to Hollywood movies like “Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler. Kevin Garnett is the standard bearer for greatness in the Minnesota Timberwolves organization. Garnett’s jersey, however, remains absent from the Target Center rafters, much like the elusive Larry O’Brien Championship trophy that continues to evade the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”

From 1995-2007, “KG” brought an aura of toughness to a small market Timberwolves team which reached the playoffs in eight of Garnett’s 11 seasons. Yes, they failed to advance past the first round seven times, but Garnett won the NBA MVP in 2003-04 while securing the team’s only trip to the Western Conference Finals. He emerged as one of the league’s most unstoppable forces and lifted his team to the postseason with an anchor of below average players slowing his enormous potential for many, many seasons.



