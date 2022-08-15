His basketball career carried from the hardwood to Hollywood movies like “Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler. Kevin Garnett is the standard bearer for greatness in the Minnesota Timberwolves organization. Garnett’s jersey, however, remains absent from the Target Center rafters, much like the elusive Larry O’Brien Championship trophy that continues to evade the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
From 1995-2007, “KG” brought an aura of toughness to a small market Timberwolves team which reached the playoffs in eight of Garnett’s 11 seasons. Yes, they failed to advance past the first round seven times, but Garnett won the NBA MVP in 2003-04 while securing the team’s only trip to the Western Conference Finals. He emerged as one of the league’s most unstoppable forces and lifted his team to the postseason with an anchor of below average players slowing his enormous potential for many, many seasons.
For a team with plenty of fervent fans, a “soft” culture has been called out by many during a 34-season existence which has generated the worst all-time winning percentage in men’s major sports (.399). This simply wasn’t the case when Garnett was blocking shots after the whistle and playing just as hard on defense as he did on offense as one of the NBA’s first inside/outside power forward superstars.
Following the Hall of Fame forward’s departure to Boston, where he won a championship in 2008, Minnesota suffered a decade-long playoff drought. During that time, the Wolves signed Jimmy Butler, who was shipped off for seemingly being too tough on young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Butler, it turns out, is a winner, who almost single-handedly willed Miami to the 2020 finals in the Orlando bubble. He recorded 35- and 40-point triple-doubles against LeBron James and the mighty Los Angeles Lakers.
The toughness, the underdog mentality, everything that Garnett had instilled in the Minnesota franchise, was apparent in a hungry Butler. Spats on the practice court, however, were enough to draw the ire of Towns and apparently Minnesota management, sending Butler, the Timberwolves’ best chance of touching a title, to sunny and successful Miami.
When Butler’s heat faced Towns and the Wolves in 2021, microphones caught Butler calling Towns “Soft as a baby (expletive).” It wasn’t a good look for Towns, who did little to disprove the notion when he scored just eight points in a game three playoff loss to Memphis in 2022. Towns, the heir apparent savior for Minnesota, an all-star stretch center, posted a -10 plus/minus during a playoff series the Timberwolves choked away with several nationally televised fourth quarter collapses.
The Timberwolves enter the 2022-23 season with a special lineup featuring budding superstar Anthony Edwards, Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert, already a defensive legend approaching his age-29 season. Gobert is coming off a campaign that saw him average 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He shot a blistering 71% from the field.
Gobert, a former rebound and blocks champion and four-time All-NBA selection, comes over from the Utah Jazz, another team rife with playoff disappointment in recent years. He will form an uber-talented post duo with Towns, but time will tell if they can bring the culture, the energy, the Kevin Garnett experience that Minnesota has missed for so long.
Garnett simply doesn’t want his number retired by an organization, namely owner Glen Taylor, that hasn’t done things the right way. The Timberwolves all-time leader in every major category has previously called Taylor a “Snake,” while taking personal the way Taylor handled the passing of longtime head coach Flip Saunders and the direction the team took afterward. If the organization can’t even come to terms with its greatest icon, how can fans expect them to reach the next level?
It goes without saying, those who cannot do the little things right, have no business doing the big things. To me, this is a simple equation of culture; Find a way to retire Garnett’s jersey, find a way to win a championship. Spending big market money is not enough to change the heart of a franchise filled with demise.
