Daily News begins filming Post 20 documentary

Daily News is in the early stages of producing an exclusive mini documentary on the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team. In the spirit of bringing our newspaper coverage into the digital age, we are teaming up with local sponsors to craft a unique cinematic experience detailing the 2023 summer baseball season.
Local baseball isn't starting anytime soon with more snow on the forecast, but Daily News is getting a head start on the filmmaking process for its upcoming mini documentary on the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team.
Wahpeton got a taste of the limelight last fall when ESPN College Gameday spent a week in the city filming a story on 49-year-old North Dakota State College of Science football player Ray Ruschel. The worldwide leader in sports highlighted many aspects of a small town that features a litany of winning sports programs. Arguably none of those programs are more illustrious in recent years than Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball. The boys of summer have won 83% of their games the past two seasons, advancing from the east region twice and winning one state championship.
Post 20 is set to return a majority of players from last year’s 35-6 squad. No matter how far the road takes them when the snow clears, Daily News will be following the team through the ups and downs of the summer heat with exclusive interviews, game highlights, drone footage, in-game audio and much more.
Throughout the spring season, which typically serves as a frigid tune-up for North Dakota teams, Daily News will be capturing b-roll and securing sponsorships for the first-ever baseball documentary in the Twin Towns Area. With the added camera skills of Daily News intern Noah Clooten, and the assistance of multimedia savant and Post 20 alumni Madison Nelson-Gira, we hope to capture John Randall Field and its inhabitants like you’ve never seen before.
The tentative release date for this project is slated for the fall of 2023. Win or lose, we hope this film aims a positive microscope on the tremendous culture established by Post 20 and the joys of small town baseball in general. From ice cream trucks and fireworks on the Fourth of July, to early-morning tournament games that challenge the sleep schedules of teenage athletes, stay tuned for an inside look into one of the most prolific baseball programs in the Peace Garden State.
Teamwork makes the dream work, and we are currently building a list of prospective advertising packages to offer. Interested advertisers may email sports@wahpetondailynews.com or contact Robert Wanek Jr. at 701-640-3145 to be added to our sponsorship list and notified when ad packages are made available at a later date.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.