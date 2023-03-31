Daily News begins filming Post 20 documentary
Using DJI drones, Daily News will provide a glimpse into the summer baseball season from up to 1,500 feet in the sky. 

 Noah Clooten • Daily News Intern

Wahpeton got a taste of the limelight last fall when ESPN College Gameday spent a week in the city filming a story on 49-year-old North Dakota State College of Science football player Ray Ruschel. The worldwide leader in sports highlighted many aspects of a small town that features a litany of winning sports programs. Arguably none of those programs are more illustrious in recent years than Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball. The boys of summer have won 83% of their games the past two seasons, advancing from the east region twice and winning one state championship.

Daily News is in the early stages of producing an exclusive mini documentary on the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team. In the spirit of bringing our newspaper coverage into the digital age, we are teaming up with local sponsors to craft a unique cinematic experience detailing the 2023 summer baseball season.

Post 20 is set to return a majority of players from last year’s 35-6 squad. No matter how far the road takes them when the snow clears, Daily News will be following the team through the ups and downs of the summer heat with exclusive interviews, game highlights, drone footage, in-game audio and much more.

Local baseball isn't starting anytime soon with more snow on the forecast, but Daily News is getting a head start on the filmmaking process for its upcoming mini documentary on the Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion Baseball team. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 