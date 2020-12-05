The fall sports season in 2020 was one that none of us will never forget. There were a lot of great moments and a lot that we will never forget. Some of these athletes have been incredible since the start of the fall season. There are so many athletes that we can recognize, for their accomplishments throughout the fall season.
The Breckenridge Cowboys football team and volleyball team had tremendous seasons. They went 18-2 combined during their seasons. The Wahpeton football team had three players make an all-state team. Wahpeton golf had two players help them finish in the top 10 at the state tournament. All of the athletes mentioned have or will receive recognition for their hard work statewide in North Dakota and Minnesota at some point.
These rankings are based on how important each of these players were to their teams this season, regardless of the record of the team. Here is the top 10 athletes from the fall sports season:
10. Abby Johnson - Breckenridge Volleyball
Johnson was an unbelievable part to the team's success this season. She was key for why the team was 12-1 on the season. Her along with Camryn Kaehler were the reasons why the Cowgirls defeated every team they played this season. They were both a two-headed monster on the outsides. They both set the tone for the Cowgirls this season. If the volleyball team was able to play in the section tournament, they would have undoubtedly won the section championship. The all-conference and all-state awards have not been announced yet, but she will undoubtedly be on that list once that is released.
9. Aidan Ruddy - BW Cross Country
Ruddy was a clear leader on the cross country front this season. His great times as well as his top 14 finish at the Section 6A meet is a reason why he sits at number nine. ruddy did not lose his stride throughout the season as he went from running an 18:07 time in his first home meet, to running an 18:04 at the Section 6A meet. He even ran a 17:30 as one of his best times throughout the year. Ruddy was consistent throughout all of his races, and he vastly improved throughout the season.
8. Blake Schafer - Wahpeton Football
Schafer had a great season making the Division AA All-State first team. Schafer broke the single-game passing yards record for Wahpeton this season. He has been a big part of what the team was able to accomplish in a pass heavy offense this season. They went 1-7 but lost three games by less then a field goal. Schafer is due for a big senior season in 2021. He totaled 19 touchdowns and 1,980 yards thrown. He should be able to crack 20 touchdowns and 2,000 yards and help the Huskies win more games in 2021.
7. Madison Bohn - Wahpeton Golf
Bohn was the only senior on the girl's golf team at Wahpeton. She appeared in the North Dakota State tournament for the Huskies and finished in a tie for fourth. Bohn recently commited to play golf at the University of Mary. She is set to continue her career golfing at the collegiate level and become a big part to the tradition that the programs continues to build over next few years. Bohn improved her score over the last couple of tournaments, she ended up shooting an 84 at the regional tournament after improving her score from the mid 90s to start the year.
6. Sydni Roberts - BW Swim
Roberts was a tremendous leader on the swim team as she made the state tournament meet in North Dakota for this past year. She made the state tournament and had herself a season. She qualified for the Eastern Dakota Conference all-team as she was one of 18 swimmers in the state to make the list. she finished ninth in two events at the state meet. She was the clear number one swimmer on the team. This was an easy choice to put her in the top six.
5. Caden Kappes - Wahpeton Football
Kappes is the youngest player on this list. She was named to the first-team all-state and won two team awards for the Huskies this past season as a sophomore. Kappes' efforts on the offensive and defensive end made him an easy top five choice. He had himself a year, catching 41 passes and totaling 696 yards along with five touchdowns. With Schafer coming back next year and wide receiver Dez Munezero graduating, expect Kappes to get more targets as the season goes on.
4. Anaka Lysne - Wahpeton Golf
Lysne just finished her junior season as her and Bohn were the top two players on the golf team this past season. they both finished fourth at the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament while Lysne averaged a score of 84 at the state tournament and finished at 11th overall in the state. Expect Lysne to commit to a school next year to play golf as she will be the big part of a team returning everyone except Madison Bohn next season.
3. Cooper Yaggie - Breckenridge Football
Yaggie was one of the most important players for the Cowboys last season. He worked both ends of the field playing quarterback and strong safety. Yaggie was one of the most efficient players for the Cowboys throwing just one interception and getting sacked just once last season. He was efficient running the ball and throwing the ball as he had multiple rushing touchdowns in the Section 6A championship game against Otter-Tail Central. The Cowboys went 6-1 and Yaggie had zero turnovers in all of their wins. Yaggie looks to play college football next fall.
2. Camryn Kaehler - Breckenridge Volleyball
Kaehler is one of the best volleyball players that has been through that program in recent memory. She was the best player as a junior on a 12-1 volleyball team. She was consistent with her play, even when the team was in a complete dead spot in some of their games. After the team's loss to Barnesville, they lost one set after that. Their season ended at one of the highest points that they could have been at, with no championship game. Kaehler is someone who has potential to play at a really high level in college when that opportunity comes around. she returns next season as one of the top athletes in Breckenridge, and she will be ready for a big senior season.
1. Jacob Vizenor - Breckenridge Football
Vizenor is one of the best football players that has ever stepped foot onto Breckenridge's campus. He was truly a touchdown machine when it came to his talent and ability to make things happen on a football field. He was great at returning the football, catching the football and running the football. He truly was the reason why the Cowboys won the Section Championship. He made the competition look absolutely watered down, even though what he did was incredible. Her scored five touchdowns in the Section 6A championship game. This is one of the best performances that has ever been showcased on the Cowboys' home field. This is truly one of the seasons by a Cowboy in recent memory.
