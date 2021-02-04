Daily News previews Border Battle

The Border Battle is happening on Saturday, Feb. 6 with the Breckenridge Cowboys facing the Wahpeton Huskies. Instead of having the game at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) like it is every year, the game will be at Wahpeton High School because COVID-19 protocols are different at NDSCS. The girls’ teams will tip-off at 2 p.m. and the boys teams will tip-off at 6 p.m. Here is five things to look forward to in each matchup:
Girls:
Breckenridge chemistry:
The Cowgirls have great on-court chemistry with each other. Will they be able to dial it in against a Lady Huskies’ team who is playing their best basketball of the season?
Wahpeton youth:
How will both Wahpeton eighth graders Scout Woods and Lataya Lunneborg handle playing against Breckenridge for the first time. They will be battling against a very talented team in a highly anticipated game.
Wahpeton on-ball defense:
When the Lady Huskies put pressure on opposing teams, they are the most effective. They rack up steals and play great defense when they need to. This could be something to watch for if the game is tight towards the end of the regulation.
Grace Conzemius:
She will be the ultimate deciding factor to this game with no one on the Lady Huskies who is over 5’10. Conzemius stands at 6’2” and has plenty of mismatches that she will be able to take advantage of because of Wahpeton’s lack of size. How will Wahpeton Head coach Brian Watson adjust to having a talented forward on the floor, and what could they throw at her defensively? Expect plenty of double teams in crunch time if the game is close late.
Guard play:
Both Breckenridge and Wahpeton have talented players in the backcourt. Breckenridge has Abby Johnson and Jude Held leading the charge while Wahpeton has Haley Kjar and and Lidia Motl leading the way for the Lady Huskies. The Lady Huskies need to keep shooting the way they have lately if they are going to keep this a close game.
Boys:
Carter Hoerer vs. Anthony Conzemius:
6’0 Carter Hoerer vs. 6’6 Anthony Conzemius may seem like a lopsided matchup, but Hoerer has gotten many reps with covering players much taller than him, which included holding 6’10” West Fargo Sheyenne Center Jacksen Moni to 12 points in Wahpeton’s matchup against the Mustangs on Thursday, Jan. 22. Whether Hoerer guards Conzemius or Jonah Christensen, this will be a matchup for fans to look forward to because of the size difference between the two players.
Transition game:
Both teams love to play fast so this could be a very high scoring game, unless one of the teams is off their game that day. Due to Wahpeton’s lack of size, this is the only way they can play throughout the majority of the games. This will also be the only game Where Breckenridge plays with a 30-second shot-clock. If Breckenridge can play in their half-court defense and lock down the perimeter like they usually do, this will be a tough game for the Huskies.
Will Tollefson and Munezero heat up?
Wahpeton senior guards Tyler Tollefson and Dez Munezero can dial it in when they have to. They have been the spark plug that’s been needed throughout the season to keep the Huskies in games and have them come out on top. Both players have had multiple 30-point games this season. This is a great test to see what Cooper Yaggie and Jr Perez can do on the defensive end.
Will Breckenridge persevere from Wahpeton’s heavy home court advantage?
Depending on how many fans attend, this will be the second true test that Breckenridge will have this season.
The Huskies durability:
Wahpeton will be on the second night of a back-to-back. The last time they did this was on Jan. 8-9 when the Huskies defeated Valley City 78-67 at home and fell to West Fargo Sheyenne on the road 88-36. They had one of their worst offensive performances of the season. With the Huskies playing a small rotation, this will be an interesting setting for them to be in, playing in the second game of a back-to-back against your rival.
Breckenridge and Wahpeton will be honoring Kenzie Christensen in their annual pink game as she continues her battle with Leukemia. To buy apparel ahead of the game Saturday, Feb. 6, visit the link:
https://kenzie.itemorder.com/sale?fbclid=IwAR3AHZw1ORgA48-B686Tk6YHiDg2YFu793Vm6Mr_fGCojlwFwNy8tpLiYNY
All proceeds will go to Christensen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.