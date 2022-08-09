Daily News is ready to ramp up its sports coverage with fall activities set to begin. School will soon be in session, which means the amount of athletes competing in the Twin Towns Area will multiply with football, cross country, boys tennis, girls golf, volleyball and clay target shooting.
With such a jam-packed schedule comes new opportunities for us to highlight local teams and athletes. Below, I will lay out some unique aspects of our fall coverage for readers.
Sports newsletter
“Twin Town Rundown,” a newsletter which I recently created, is now running every Friday. Readers who subscribe to our newsletter service will receive “Friday Night Spotlights” that highlight individual football players, along with matchup previews and exclusive statistics on Breckenridge, Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science. The newsletter will be home to bonus photos, scheduling information and personal columns that do not appear in our print editions or online coverage.
Photo galleries
Every time a sports story is uploaded to our website, readers now have the opportunity to purchase the attached photos using the “Buy Now” button below the image. Furthermore, the “Gallery” section on our website is home to vast albums from local sporting events. Full-size prints, smaller prints and digital downloads from your favorite games are now available. Whether you want a high-resolution digital copy of a key play, or an 8x12 premium print to hang on your wall, Daily News is happy to make this service available.
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week isn’t something new to our readers, but it is something we at Daily News take pride in. This segment will premiere in our sports section Saturday, Sept. 15, and continue running throughout the school year. These athletes will receive custom jerseys provided by our advertising sponsor, Ambitiously Lazy Apparel, in addition to digital posts on our Facebook highlighting their efforts for the week.
Video highlights
We’ve taken our presence to YouTube with a new channel titled “Wahp Sports,” which will serve as the central location for Daily News sports highlights and interviews. These videos will appear on the front page of our website in the “Hot off the Press” section. Once our YouTube channel reaches 100 subscribers, we gain the ability to livestream events, a feature to look forward to in the future.
Athlete of the Year
In 2021, Daily News implemented seasonal sports awards. Thanks to our readers, the inaugural awards were a smashing success in the fall, winter and spring seasons. Nearly 100 candidates were highlighted during the season, resulting in male and female winners being honored at the end of each season. This coverage includes video highlights, social media graphics and extensive print stories and special pages. These awards return this fall, with a stacked field of athletes vying for the crown.
