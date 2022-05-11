Daily News wins 5 sports awards in Better Newspaper Contest (with links)

Daily News earned multiple awards in sports categories Friday, May 6, at the 136th annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Convention in Bismarck. Here’s a rundown of the stories, columns and photos from Breckenridge-Wahpeton that took home honors.
This year’s Better Newspaper Contest was hosted at the Radisson Events Center and all entries from the 2021 calendar year were overseen by a panel of judges from Montana. I would like to personally thank our sports readers for helping bring attention and exposure to Daily News' coverage of local athletics, in turn helping us promote and honor the accomplishments of student athletes.
Sports Reporting - 1st Place
Wahpeton Post 20 wins North Dakota Class A State Championship.
“The Eagles scored one run in the sixth inning and singled with one out in the seventh, trailing 5-2. On Hunter Wamre’s 100th pitch, Ethan Manock backhanded a grounder in the hole and sprinted towards first base, beating the runner to the bag with a feet-first slide for the final out.”
Sports Column - 1st Place
Opinion column outlining the problems plaguing youth sports culture.
“In the digital age of 2021, instant validation and social media that serves as an online loud speaker — has decimated sports culture. At the local high school level, team leaders have the luxury of seeing this unfold in front of them, and the choice to clip the wings of culture vultures before they take flight. Outlined below are four issues currently taking hold in sports society nationwide.”
Sports Page - 1st Place
NDSCS football finishes regular season 8-0 with its highest ranking since 1999.
“We didn’t think about how we’d finish. It was just our motto of trying to win the day,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “I don’t think we sat there before this started and said ‘Oh man, we’ve got the best team in the league.’ We just tried to develop kids and this is where we’re at.”
Sports Feature - 2nd Place
Local superstar David Comings Jr. changes the trajectory of tennis program.
“Wahpeton tennis hasn’t gotten much attention over the years. The program has suffered its fair share of struggles during a decade-long winless streak. The program has also been home to Wahpeton’s best kept secret, David Comings Jr., a two-time All-Eastern Dakota Conference selection. Comings’ contributions are fueling the base of Wahpeton tennis and providing optimism about the sport’s future at Lee Nagel Courts.”
Sports Series - 3rd Place
Cowgirls end 40-year state volleyball absence in comeback fashion.
“The match between two Section 6A goliaths drew a capacity crowd, with lines of fans stretching outside Fergus Falls High School. Breckenridge looked overwhelmed by the moment in a poorly played first set. The Cowgirls fell behind again in set two, but the comeback kids kept hitting the Hornets in a 34-32 victory that revitalized the top seed and their jam-packed student section.”
Sports Photo - 3rd Place
Photo of the Wahpeton Huskies football team making a gang tackle against the Turtle Mountain Braves at Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton.
"Thomas Allrich manhandled the Turtle Mountain line, recording three sacks. Allrich may not be the biggest interior lineman, but his motor keeps turning and he had no problem fighting through multiple blockers on his way to the quarterback.
“His energy level and his quickness are top notch,” Gilbertson said of Allrich. “When he brings that, our defensive front is really good. He’s not going to move a lot of people, but he holds his own better than a lot of guys that outweigh him by 100 pounds. He creates a lot of havoc and he’s hard to block.”
Jackson Clooten, Landon Scharfenkamp, and Nathan Worrel were all key to the Huskies’ pass rush. Even cornerback Riley Schmit recorded one sack."
