Davies dominates Wahpeton with full-court pressure

The Wahpeton Huskies girls basketball team may have pushed West Fargo Sheyenne to the brink in its season opener, but No. 3-ranked Fargo Davies was having none of that Cinderella story Friday, Dec. 10 in a 78-49 win on the Huskies‘ home court.
Davies deployed a relentless full-court press, keeping Wahpeton in check during a dominant 44-18 first half. The Huskies turned the ball over 38 times in the game, falling victim to a chaotic but precise Eagles team that recorded 20 steals.
Emma Bontjes and Scout Woods provided silver linings for Wahpeton with efficient offensive outputs. Bontjes shot five of eight from the field to lead the way with 13 points. Woods was four of eight with nine points, four rebounds and one block.
While both teams shot below 40 percent, Davies outrebounded Wahpeton 48 to 34 and pulled down a whopping 25 offensive rebounds to the Huskies’ four. Wahpeton scored two second chance points and allowed 31, as Davies continually poked the basketball loose.
Amyah Max, a 5’7” sophomore, was a spitfire on the Wahpeton side, pulling down seven rebounds and swiping two steals in 13 minutes of court time. Lidia Motl led the Huskies defense with three steals.
Wahpeton hung tight, leading 11-10 nearly five minutes into the game, but played most of the contest without Bontjes on the court due to foul trouble. The junior forward played only nine minutes. Taya Lunneborg stepped up in Bontjes’ absence, scoring nine points and making all five of her free throws.
Davies placed four players in double figures, led by 16 points from junior Ashley Wacha. Ava Wild set the tone with a monster game inside. The 6’0” senior and team captain tallied 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, constantly bumping Wahpeton off the block.
The Huskies return to their home court at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 in an Eastern Dakota Conference tilt vs. Fargo South, before hosting Devils Lake at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Wahpeton plays five of eight games at home to begin the 2021-22 season.
