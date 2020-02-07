North Dakota State College of Science had three losses when they entered their Wednesday, Feb. 5 road battle with Dawson Community College. Two of them were to Dawson and the Buccaneers added a third victory over the Wildcats in a 107-100 shootout.
“They’re good. That’s the best Dawson team that’s been there in my years. They’re very talented,” NDSCS coach Stu Engen said.
Duoth Gach has been lights out from beyond the arc the past few weeks. He was averaging an outrageous seven 3s a game over the last three conference games and he matched his career high with nine more triples in the loss. His 9-13 mark from 3-point land led to him dropping a game-high 33 points.
“Duoth was amazing. I was looking at that (career 3-pointers) record from Julian Walters when he was getting awfully close and he needed about three a game in the last seven games and he goes out and gets 16 on the weekend,” Engen said. “He was literally the best I’ve ever seen him. He was just on fire from everywhere.”
Gach didn’t leave the court in the high-scoring affair. The same couldn’t be said for NDSCS’ other two starting guards, Khari Broadway and Mohamed “Momo” Kone, who both had to sit out a bulk of the first half in foul trouble. Kone only played 11 minutes before fouling out, scoring 13 points while sinking all three of his 3-point attempts.
“They did a good job of getting downhill and getting our guards in foul trouble early,” Engen said. “You intend to play a little bit more guard play to break a lot of pressure and I thought that was really good, but when you’re playing more guards then you have less depth in guard play and your guards get in foul trouble, it can be problematic.”
Rayquan Moore picked up the slack for the backcourt players out with foul trouble. The freshman came through for 15 points off the bench.
Camron Dunfee challenged Gach in a scoring duel, ending the night with 32 points. He only missed one of his 3-point seven tries.
Three Bucs came off the bench and hit double digits in the win.
“They play those platoons and they play a lot of kids. They’re deep in talent,” Engen said.
Science (20-4) hosts Miles Community College for a 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 conference battle. The pair of teams are jockeying for the second spot in the conference with Dawson likely to clinch the top seed in the Mon-Dak.
“It’s a battle for that two seed almost now. I hate to say that this early, but that’s kind of what it’s looking like,” Engen said. “The two (seed) gets a bye so it’s a very important game that way and they’re very, very good, too. We had a really hard time with them in the first half and played a tremendous second half to capture that first game. It’s going to be a really good game with both men and women.”
