Lexi Hansch and the North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team took home a sweep on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Coming off a pair of weekend wins over ranked opponents, North Dakota State College of Science didn’t miss a beat in their next match. Dakota County Technical College hosted NDSCS and the Wildcats picked up a sweep (25-17, 25-19, 27-25) on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Miah Gessell continued her strong start to her career at Science by leading the team with 11 kills. She also shared the team lead in digs with 10.

Gabby Hahn, who was coming off being named Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week, was one of the leaders in kills, blocks and digs, respectively.

Next up for NDSCS (5-2) is another road battle at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 against Miles Community College.

NDSCS Stat Leaders

Kills

Miah Gessell- 11

Gabby Hahn- 8

Ally Gruber- 6

Blocks

Gruber- 5

Marisa Garza- 4

Hahn- 3

Lily Pyle- 3

Digs

Katie Krieger- 10

Gessell- 10

Hahn- 9

Assists

Lexi Hansch- 16

Annika Frost- 12

Aces

Kreiger- 2

