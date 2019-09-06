Coming off a pair of weekend wins over ranked opponents, North Dakota State College of Science didn’t miss a beat in their next match. Dakota County Technical College hosted NDSCS and the Wildcats picked up a sweep (25-17, 25-19, 27-25) on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Miah Gessell continued her strong start to her career at Science by leading the team with 11 kills. She also shared the team lead in digs with 10.
Gabby Hahn, who was coming off being named Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week, was one of the leaders in kills, blocks and digs, respectively.
Next up for NDSCS (5-2) is another road battle at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 against Miles Community College.
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Kills
Miah Gessell- 11
Gabby Hahn- 8
Ally Gruber- 6
Blocks
Gruber- 5
Marisa Garza- 4
Hahn- 3
Lily Pyle- 3
Digs
Katie Krieger- 10
Gessell- 10
Hahn- 9
Assists
Lexi Hansch- 16
Annika Frost- 12
Aces
Kreiger- 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.