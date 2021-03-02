Deacons shut down Tollefson, Huskies

The Wahpeton Huskies boys basketball team faced a tough Fargo Shanley team in the quarterfinals of the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament Tuesday, March 2. They fell 68-59, pushing the Huskies to the brink of being eliminated from qualifying for the state tournament.
The Deacons defended Tyler Tollefson well after the first five minutes. He scored nine of the first 11 Wahpeton points and Fargo Shanley made adjustments throughout the game, making sure the Huskies didn't get off three-pointers. Tollefson totaled just 13 points in the game.
"I have to give them credit, they defended well," Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. "They didn't let Ty (Tollefson) get one look, and he didn't get any easy looks, he had to work for every shot."
The Huskies shot a disappointing 30 percent and scored just 19 field goals in the game.
"We usually have that in the first half," Ralph said.
The Huskies defended well throughout the game. They held the Deacons to 69 points and Ethan Manock had 16 rebounds.
"I thought he was a monster on the glass for us," Ralph said.
Ralph said the Deacons were a different team than when they last played Friday, Feb. 19, when the Huskies won 83-71 against the Deacons.
Dez Munezero had 24 points while Bridger Hansen had 12 for the Huskies.
The Huskies will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Wahpeton High School in an elimination game against No. 8 seed Grand Forks Red River in the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament. The winner of that game will go on to play in a play-in game for a state tournament appearance at the Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota Saturday, March 6.
