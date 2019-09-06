Haley Manson

Haley Manson sets up a spike during Wahpeton’s 3-0 loss to Fargo Shanley on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Wahpeton had a tough time slowing down Fargo Shanley at the net in their 3-0 road loss (25-9, 25-12, 25-15) on Thursday, Sept. 5. Making up for their lack of size is a work in progress for the Huskies in the early part of the year.

“We’re going to keep working on blocking,” Wahpeton coach Addie Vancura said. “We’re not as tall as everybody else so it’s a little bit tougher for us, but we’re going to keep working on getting there and at least slowing it down so our defense can go get it.”

The brightest spot of the night for the Huskies was the start of their second set. Wahpeton came out strong and had an early lead, but Shanley snapped back with a strong run to pull away for the set point.

“We came out swinging hard and using their block,” Vancura said. “We made a switch and Raegan (Klosterman) did really well against their middle hitter there. We made that nice adjustment and it went well.”

Despite the strong showing from the Deacons, the Huskies continued to battle to the end. A quick few points from WHS gave them their highest-scoring set of the match.

“Lots of improvement throughout,” Vancura said. “We fought back. We were fighting for every point and it was great to see. The heart of these girls is incredible.”

Wahpeton (1-8) will play the final match of their tough road stretch at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 against Valley City, North Dakota.

Wahpeton Stat Leaders

Kills

Kylie Storo- 2

Christa Habiger- 2

Caitlyn Pithey- 2

Blocks

Raegan Klosterman- 1

Digs

Haley Manson- 8

Sam Pithey- 2

Assists

Manson- 5

Aces

Storo- 1

Habiger- 1

