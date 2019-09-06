Wahpeton had a tough time slowing down Fargo Shanley at the net in their 3-0 road loss (25-9, 25-12, 25-15) on Thursday, Sept. 5. Making up for their lack of size is a work in progress for the Huskies in the early part of the year.
“We’re going to keep working on blocking,” Wahpeton coach Addie Vancura said. “We’re not as tall as everybody else so it’s a little bit tougher for us, but we’re going to keep working on getting there and at least slowing it down so our defense can go get it.”
The brightest spot of the night for the Huskies was the start of their second set. Wahpeton came out strong and had an early lead, but Shanley snapped back with a strong run to pull away for the set point.
“We came out swinging hard and using their block,” Vancura said. “We made a switch and Raegan (Klosterman) did really well against their middle hitter there. We made that nice adjustment and it went well.”
Despite the strong showing from the Deacons, the Huskies continued to battle to the end. A quick few points from WHS gave them their highest-scoring set of the match.
“Lots of improvement throughout,” Vancura said. “We fought back. We were fighting for every point and it was great to see. The heart of these girls is incredible.”
Wahpeton (1-8) will play the final match of their tough road stretch at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 against Valley City, North Dakota.
Wahpeton Stat Leaders
Kills
Kylie Storo- 2
Christa Habiger- 2
Caitlyn Pithey- 2
Blocks
Raegan Klosterman- 1
Digs
Haley Manson- 8
Sam Pithey- 2
Assists
Manson- 5
Aces
Storo- 1
Habiger- 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.