North Dakota State College of Science held off Dawson Community College for a 62-52 road win on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The Wildcats had a 14-point lead at halftime in a lockdown defensive effort, holding the hosts to 25 percent shooting from the field.
“It was a physical game and a good game. I thought both teams competed,” NDSCS coach Tom Dryburgh said. “They did things defensively that made it difficult for us in that second half. There are some things that we need to learn and take care of before getting into playoffs.”
In a season filled ups and downs and lineup changes, NDSCS showed some of their best poise in the conference victory.
“It’s a weird year. We’ve kind of gone through a little reorganization so to say and I think that we’re coming together pretty well toward the end of the year here,” Dryburgh said. “The kids made plays and we weren’t playing scared, which is nice. We built some momentum going into halftime and needed it all to hold on for everything at the end.”
Four Wildcats hit double figures with Zaraya March leading the way with 13. She also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Joining March in double digits were Kate Carlson (12), Justyna Butler (10) and Nikki Metcalfe (10).
Next up for NDSCS (19-5) is a 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 battle with Miles Community College. The Pioneers, who bested the Wildcats 64-59 in their last matchup, are tied with the Bismarck State Mystics for first in the conference.
“It’s going to be a tough game on Sunday,” Dryburgh said. “We’re hoping we can put on a good show and people will come out and watch. It’ll be a fun afternoon.”
The pair of NDSCS games will offer free admission to church groups or individuals from churches as part of Church Appreciation Day.
