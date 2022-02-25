Kelsey Ceroll (center) rips the basketball away from a trio of Frazee defenders during the second half of Breckenridge’s Heart O’ Lakes Conference blowout win Thursday, Feb. 24. The Cowgirls have become a defensive force as of late.
Many teams opt to throw out the whole kitchen sink when things go south, while others find success in doubling down on their strengths. For the Breckenridge Cowgirls, that strength lies on the defensive side of the basketball.
Breckenridge took its full-court pressure to another level Thursday, Feb. 24 against Frazee, Minnesota, in a 60-30 home win. It took the Hornets 21 minutes to score 10 points. At one point, the score was 32-4.
“It’s a combination of the kids working a bit harder and the chemistry that’s been built with this group,” Cowgirls Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “This group has played quite a bit of basketball together, but we’re missing some pieces from what that core group was. They’ve had to learn each other’s tendencies and now we’re seeing that play out on the court.”
Ana Erickson shut down the perimeter and the length of Addison Twidwell and Camryn Kaehler led to an endless amount of steals.
“It all starts with on-ball defense and Ana Erickson is phenomenal at it. Camryn does a really good job of directing traffic for others, getting in help side defense, and the others play their roles really well,” Imdieke said.
Twidwell blocked several shots and showed a knack for tipping tough rebounds in the direction of her teammates. Breckenridge’s speedy guards pounced on those loose balls to maximize possessions in the 20-point win. The junior Twidwell also supplied six points.
“Addie had one of the best summers of anyone in this program,” Imdieke said. “She started off the season well, kind of hit that lull spot, and now the past two or three weeks she’s been absolutely dynamite. If she doesn’t block a shot, she at least contests the shot and changes it. That’s almost better than a block, because you don’t have to worry about what the officials will call. Those are always tough calls and I don’t envy the refs on those at all. Her and Camryn providing that yin and yang inside is just a great duo to have.”
Kelsey Ceroll got into several scrums, tying the Hornets up for jump balls and driving into the lane to create contact.
“Kelsey took some really good takes. Her three points don’t tell the whole story, she played a really good game,” Imdieke said. “The same can be said for Johnica Bernotas, she finally hit a three and took the lid off, but she took great shots and ran our offense really well.”
Kaehler and Carcie Materi led Breckenridge with 12 points each, followed by nine from Parker Yaggie and seven from Abby Johnson.
