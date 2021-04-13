The North Dakota State High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) announced Tuesday, April 13 that Wahpeton football's Jacob DeVries was one of six finalists for the NDHSAA/Farmers Union Insurance Distinguished Student Award. DeVries was selected amongst a group of juniors from around the state of North Dakota who have a strong academic presence.
All six finalists will be interviewed in Valley City, North Dakota, on Wednesday, April 28. The results will be immediately posted after that. The winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship at the college of their choice. The runner-up will receive $1,000 and the other four finalists will each receive $500. The winner will receive an invite to the NDHSAA's "Parade of Champions" as well as recognition other events happening in the NDHSAA.
All six finalists are either a player, manager, statistician or have another important role in at least one NDHSAA-sponsored activity.
