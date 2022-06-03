Tori Uhlich (center) was hit in the head on a bouncing throw from the shortstop, sending him tumbling as he crossed first base. He checked out okay with the trainer and came around to score Wahpeton’s first run on a fielder’s choice by Josiah Hofman in the fifth inning.
Tori Uhlich (center) was hit in the head on a bouncing throw from the shortstop, sending him tumbling as he crossed first base. He checked out okay with the trainer and came around to score Wahpeton’s first run on a fielder’s choice by Josiah Hofman in the fifth inning.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Thursday’s state baseball quarterfinal between the No. 2 seed Wahpeton Huskies (11-12) and No. 3 seed Dickinson Midgets (25-3) was a two-hour, 33-minute grind for both teams. Thirty mile per hour winds beat down on Jack Brown Stadium, as the Huskies struggled to hit for power in a 6-3 loss to open the North Dakota Class A State Tournament.
The game was eerily quiet until the third inning, with Jace Kovash and Caden Kappes dueling on the mound. Kappes beaned two Midgets in the frame, but left the bases loaded after an infield fly to Jack Rittenour at second base ended the threat.
Two more hit batters and one walk loaded the bases again in the fourth. Nick Zach came in to relieve Kappes and did his job, holding Dickinson to one run. The final out of the inning came on a great defensive play by catcher Jackson Fliflet. The junior fielded a weak dribbler and fired to Josiah Hofman at first, who kept his toe on the bag as he reached up for the out.
Wahpeton had a golden opportunity with the bases juiced in the bottom half. Kappes put a charge into an outside fastball, but Isaac Daley was positioned perfectly at first to catch the liner and escape the inning unscathed.
Tori Uhlich doesn’t need power to produce. Wahpeton’s only all-conference selection showed speed and senior leadership, turning his purple jersey to a dirt-stained rag in a 4-for-4 performance at the plate with two steals. Three of his hits never left the infield.
In the fifth inning, Uhlich was hit in the head on a bouncing throw from the shortstop, sending him tumbling as he crossed first base. He checked out okay with the trainer and came around to score Wahpeton’s first run on a fielder’s choice by Hofman, cutting the Midget lead to 4-1. Hofman then scored on a fielding error off the bat of Caden Hockert to bring Wahpeton within two runs and swing the momentum.
Rittenour sparked Wahpeton with a single off the pitcher’s leg to start the sixth. He scored on an infield hit by Uhlich in which the speedster ripped Daley’s glove off as he crossed first base. After stealing second and third, Uhlich was unable to tie the game when Fliflet was thrown out by a quarter step to end the inning.
Daley destroyed a two-run homer off Hockert over the ivy-covered wall in right to start the seventh, spelling the end of Wahpeton’s comeback bid. The Huskies lost 3-1 to Bismarck Century on Friday in the consolation bracket to end their season. Coverage of the game will run in Tuesday’s edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.